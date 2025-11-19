AMD is the hardware of choice for France's first 'AI factory' supercomputer

By published

It will have an eye-watering amount of processing power—and cost an eye-streaming amount of euros.

AMD Epyc
(Image credit: AMD)

Move over Nvidia—France's first Exascale Supercomputer will be powered by AMD hardware. Eyponomously named the Alice Recoque, after the French computer scientist who passed away in 2021, the supercomputer is a collaboration between AMD and Eviden.

Europe's second supercomputer to date, the Alice Recoque will be built with next-gen AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed "Venice," and AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs. The latter of these is part of the MI400 series of accelerators that is geared towards AI computing for scientific research specifically. Eviden then covers networking, connecting AMD's components via its BullSequana XH3500 platform. The whole thing is being touted as an 'AI factory'.

Let's return to a subject a little more approachable: money. The entire project will cost an estimated €544 million. Funding is a team effort stemming in part from the Digital Europe Programme and the Jules Verne Consortium, which includes partner organisations in France, the Netherlands, and Greece.

Eviden&#039;s conceptual drawing for the Alice Recoque supercomputer

Eviden's concept drawing for the Alice Recoque. Shame it won't actually look like this. (Image credit: Eviden)

The hope is that all those exoflops will eventually "enhance climate modeling, accelerate innovation in materials and energy, enable digital twins for personalized medicine, and support next-gen European AI models."

Long story short, there's a lot of money and a lot of international interest wrapped up in this project. This is in the hopes of maintaining "sovereignty" in Europe's own AI research, thereby avoiding a reliance on, say, AI technologies founded by US companies. However, if Google CEO Sundar Pichai's recent warning is to be believed—that "No company is going to be immune" in the event of an AI bubble burst—it's hard to predict just how important 'sovereignty' in AI research will be.

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

