Three months after laying off a bunch of people, Payday studio Starbreeze lays off a bunch more people

Multiple developers have reported a new round of cuts at the beleaguered developer.

It seems that troubles at Payday 3 developer Starbreeze have not abated, as multiple employees have reported on LinkedIn that the company has imposed another round of layoffs. The cuts come just three months after a previous round of layoffs, and the transfer of Payday 2 to another developer so Starbreeze can focus its efforts on saving Payday 3.

"Today, many of us at Starbreeze, Stockholm, got sad news and I’m now seeking a new role and would appreciate your support," QA analyst Alexander Pereswetoff-Morath wrote (via Insider Gaming). "After over 7 years, the longest I've ever been at any company in any industry, my time has (more than likely) come."

I've reached out to Starbreeze for comment on the layoffs and will update if I receive a reply.

