The best way to innovate in gaming 'is to have good margins,' says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, so I guess he'll be reinvesting his $96.5 million payday back into Xbox any second now

News
By published

Maybe you can make more sense of Satya Nadella's comments on gaming than I can.

Satya Nadella laughing at the Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot event
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor - Getty Images)

Days after a report from Bloomberg explained that Microsoft has expected unrealistic profit margins from its gaming division—one likely reason for its raft of studio closures, game cancelations and thousands of layoffs—a chipper Satya Nadella basically said as much out loud during an interview at a Github conference on Tuesday.

"If we as an industry don't continue to innovate how we produce, what we produce, how we think about distribution, the economic model—the best way to innovate is to have good margins, because that's the way you can fund," the Microsoft CEO said on the tech-focused talk show TBPN.

TOPICS
Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.