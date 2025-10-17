PC Gamer is joining Dames 4 Games for its spooky Halloween monster mash, Ghouls 4 Games, which includes a showcase, Steam event, and fundraising streams
Samantha Beart (Karlach) will join the bonanza as a guest host.
PC Gamer's proud to announce that we'll be joining up with Dames 4 Games (alongside Twitch and Steam) to celebrate women and femme-led studios this Halloween.
Dames 4 Games (D4G), a non-profit organisation that promotes the work of women and femme-led studios in the gaming industry. We're talking digital showcases, charity streams and fundraisers, and mentorship programs—in other words, all good work. Ghouls 4 Games will take that good work in a pair of stick-on vampire teeth for the spookiest season with three major events between October 24 and November 7.
First up is the Halloween Bash Showcase, which'll be airing October 24 at 12 pm PT / 8 pm GMT. This scare-infused showcase will feature only the best games from the crypts of its featured developer's web-stricken mausoleums (some might call them 'studios') in a proud display of artistry, innovation, and diversity.
Joining the showcase as a guest host is Samantha Beart, who you might know as Karlach from Baldur's Gate 3—you know, big, tall, capable of punting a mindflayer thirty feet with a well-placed boot. That one.
The second part of the event will take place over on Steam with the Halloween Bash Steam Event—live from October 23 to October 30—that'll highlight featured titles made by women and femme-led developers, letting you show your support for these projects directly.
Lastly, from October 24 to November 7, D4G will be hosting Stream for Screams, a series of fundraising streams that'll include community-led interviews, playthroughs, and collabs. I'm also told that there'll be "special Halloween surprises"—though it's all in the name of cool projects and a more inclusive industry.
Destinee Cleveland, D4G's founder, says: "We wanted to create a space where ‘creepy’ doesn’t always mean scary. It means clever, bold, and full of imagination. This showcase is about celebrating the artistry that thrives when developers are empowered to tell their stories their way."
You can visit Dames 4 Games' website directly if you want more info—until then, set your calendar, sprinkle a little salt in front of your door, eat some garlic, and make sure you've got something silver to-hand. Then tune in October 24 for a… are we still saying 'spooktacular'? Well, I'm going to say it.
