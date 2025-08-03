Over a million people have claimed free NSFW games from GOG's FreedomToBuy initiative

Today is the last day you can claim 13 free games GOG is giving away to mark the launch of FreedomToBuy.games, a new initiative to protest censorship in gaming. The games included in the bundle all fall under the broad NSFW umbrella that has been under fire from payment processors on Steam and Itch.io. In response, GOG is giving away NSFW games and vowing to protect gamers' right to buy any legal game.

GOG announced on Sunday that FreedomToBuy was a huge success in its first weekend: "In 24 hours, one million people have claimed the FreedomToBuy games and shown their support. The response is so much beyond our expectations that our team needs to work around the clock to maintain the stability of the platform."

"For people who had difficulties claiming the games, we’re expanding the action by a few hours; take action quickly. And remember: any DRM-free game you get and download from GOG can never be taken away from you. Any game that disappears today becomes exponentially harder to revive later."

The 13 games in this bundle are only available until midnight EST tonight, but it sounds like GOG might offer more bundles down the line. There's an email on the FreedomToBuy website for developers who want to gift their games "as part of the protest," so FreedomToBuy might just be getting started.

Judging by the response to FreedomToBuy's first bundle, it's clearly a popular initiative, one that's not necessarily about NSFW games themselves, but more about showing opposition to the new wave of gaming censorship at large.

As the FreedomToBuy website puts it: "Some games vanish. Not because they broke the law but because someone decided they shouldn’t exist." Today it's adult-only games getting censored, but if this trend continues, almost any game could get delisted if a loud enough group demands it.