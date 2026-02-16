NetEase breaks up with another western studio, but it refuses to die and instead 'remains motivated and deeply committed to the incredible game we’re building'

NetEase's tumultuous relationship with its own western studios shows no sign of abating, as action-adventure studio Anchor Point declares it's parting ways with the corporation and going independent.

The shift was announced by Anchor Point CEO (and former lead designer on Remedy's Control) Paul Ehreth on LinkedIn (via Game Developer). "We will be transitioning to operate as an independent studio. This is a significant change for us, but one that we’re approaching with optimism, clarity, and excitement for what’s ahead."

Anchor Point was founded back in 2023 with the aim of "developing action-adventure games for console and PC that push the boundaries of entertainment and bring elements of surprise into the gameplay"—games where you shoot things, I think that means—under the NetEase umbrella.

Since then, the corporation has yanked the plug on six western studios—three of which were taken out in a single bloody week last November—in a dramatic rollback of its westward expansion in 2022/23. One of its axed studios, T-Minus Zero, has since relaunched as an "independent production company," though without its original boss, Rich Vogel.

Ehreth, on the other hand, remains with Anchor Point. "As an independent studio, we have the opportunity to focus our vision even more sharply and pursue new partnerships that align with our creative ambitions," he wrote on LinkedIn. "Our team remains motivated and deeply committed to the incredible game we’re building. The passion that brought us together is stronger than ever."

(Image credit: Anchor Point)

That passion isn't enough to keep a studio together all by itself, of course, and so Ehreth and co are "beginning conversations with prospective investors and partners who share our vision for the future of this project and the passionate team behind it. If you or your network are interested in speaking with us, feel free to reach out directly."

He also says there's no ill will towards NetEase. "I want to express my sincere gratitude to NetEase Games for the support, resources, and trust they’ve given us. Their backing allowed us to build a world‑class team, explore bold creative ideas, and lay the foundation for something truly special." Then again, that's probably also what I'd say if I were looking for someone to fill the NetEase-shaped financial hole in my life, even if I was overbrimming with fury.