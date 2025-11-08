NetEase racks up its third studio casualty in one week, kneecapping dev working on a Warhammer MMO: 'Devastated doesn't even begin to cover it'

Jackalyptic Games has been slashed to ribbons, capping off a weeklong bloodbath at NetEase.

Jack Emmert
It's been a bad week for budding MMO studios. Greg "Ghostcrawler" Street's MMO is now officially kaput after NetEase pulled the plug in October, and now Jackalyptic Games—which was working on a yet-to-be-revealed Warhammer MMO—is the third dev NetEase has left to wither on the vine this week (as well as its sixth Western studio closure this year).

Jackalyptic CEO Jack Emmert announced Friday on LinkedIn that "after nearly three and a half years working with NetEase Games as a first party studio, our partnership will be coming to an end." Emmert did not state that the studio is closing just yet, but it's in dire straits and much of its staff are looking for new work.

Also on LinkedIn, senior sound designer at Jackalyptic Ben Dahl said "with NetEase stepping back from their involvement in Jackalyptic, myself and the majority of the studio are now looking for a new home, like so many others over the past few weeks. Honestly, devastated doesn’t even begin to cover it."

Justin Wagner

