The games industry pays tribute to the late Vince Zampella: 'Thank you, Vince—You were one of the good ones'

Yesterday brought the tragic news that Vince Zampella, co-founder of Call of Duty studio Infinity Ward and head of Respawn and Ripple Effect at Electronic Arts, died in a car crash in north Los Angeles. A passenger in the car was also killed in the crash.

Zampella was a colossal figure in videogames, with his first major credit being lead designer on Medal of Honor: Allied Assault. He'd go on to co-found Infinity Ward with Grant Collier and Jason West in 2002, which not only created Call of Duty but reinvented it (and mainstream shooters more widely) with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. After a split with Activision Zampella and West co-founded Respawn, which has released the beloved Titanfall games, Apex Legends, and two Star Wars Jedi games.

In the 24 hours since the news broke, industry figures have been sharing their shock at Zampella's death, and memories of their time working with him. One word of warning: while preparing this article I did the usual Google / social media searches for Zampella's name. If you do that on sites such as X you risk coming across some widely distributed footage of a crash: you don't want to see it, and it's also unclear whether the clips are legitimate.

Legendary FPS designer John Romero: "RIP Vince Zampella. Your mark on the FPS genre is monumental, and I am shocked and sorry to see you gone so soon."

Epic developer Donald Mustard: "Absolutely heartbroken. Vince Zampella created and led so much incredible entertainment and innovation in games over his legendary life.

"My tears and condolences to his dear family, his friends, and his colleagues. So grateful I got to see him last week. So grateful for the hugs and stories we shared."

A repeated theme from former colleagues is how well Zampella treated others and, when necessary, how fiercely he'd fight for them.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Former Infinity Ward developer Jon Porter: "Vince Zampella… what can I say. He was an amazing person who always treated people with respect. He may have been the owner, but he never carried himself that way. He treated everyone as equals, always took the time to listen, and was never too busy to talk.

"More than that, he protected his people and helped create a studio culture that set the standard for so many of us. Thank you, Vince. You were one of the good ones."

Respawn's Jen Salvesen: "It goes without saying but the loss of Vince Zampella is massive. He was everything you'd want in a leader, and he made games that changed the landscape of gaming forever for the better. I'm grateful for the studio he built for all of us, the love of gaming I picked up through his work, and proud to have gotten to work for him. What a legend. RIP Vince."

Respawn's John Collingwood: "Vince was one of the greatest humans I’ve ever met, he stood up for everyone and cared so much. Vince Zampella, you will be missed."

(Image credit: Electronic Arts (YouTube))

Other tributes came from industry friends.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford: "Vince was awesome. A real one—chill, but with a strong will and powerful heart. We have been friends for a long time and he and my wife Kristy were very close—confidants and allies. He leaves behind great children and many who love and respect him.

"When we were respectful competitors, we made each other better. When we were allies, it was even more powerful. We had plans together—lots of plans. The world lost a lot today and is suddenly less cool than it was yesterday. I'm devastated. I don't have the right words. Aloha, Vince."

Create's Tom Ham: "Over the weekend, I lost a friend, and the games industry lost one of its true giants. Vince Zampella helped change this medium forever, but what I will always remember most is who he was one-on-one.

"I knew Vince for decades. We were not in each other’s lives day-to-day, but whenever our paths crossed at shows around the world, he always stopped. He always made the time to say hello, share a hug, and genuinely ask how I was doing, no matter who either of us was with. Those moments mattered more than he probably realized.

"He was taken far too soon, and it is hard to imagine this business without him. I am grateful I got to know him, and incredibly lucky to have called him a friend. RIP Vince."

Geoff Keighley: "Vince was an extraordinary person. A gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognize talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great.

"Vince cared deeply about doing the right thing. And even while working inside large organizations, he consistently pushed to put players first: to prioritize the experience, the craft, and the people who played the games.

"He leaves behind an incredible legacy of work. I’ll miss our dinners and long conversations. And while he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him. It’s heartbreaking that we’ll never get to play it."

Vince Zampella and Jason West in 2010, just after founding Respawn. (Image credit: Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Major figures have also been paying tribute to Zampella's body of work and legacy within the industry.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon: "Still processing this. Can't believe we lost another legend in gaming. Don't know if its possible to overstate the impact Vince Zampella has made on games. Co-creator of Call of Duty (biggest game franchise of all?) Co-founded Infinity Ward & Respawn.

"Unbelievable loss. I've gotten to know Vince better over the last 10 years and consider him a friend. Always looked forward to catching up with him at game industry events. Very sad news."

Bandai Namco's Katsuhiro Harada: "I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Vince Zampella. He was a creator who reshaped modern gaming and left an indelible mark on the industry through his vision, leadership, and commitment to quality.

"On a personal note, during my own years of game development, there were times when his new titles were released and I would find myself playing them late at night, even in the midst of production. Those moments have become some of my quiet memories from development… proof of how compelling and inspiring his work truly was.

"My sincere condolences go out to his family, colleagues, and the many players around the world who were touched by his creations. His legacy will continue to live on through the games he made and the people he inspired."

Hideo Kojima: "I heard the tragic news that Vince has passed away. I still can’t believe it. I first met Vince during his time at Infinity Ward, when he and Jason were creating COD: MW2. After they were forced out of Infinity Ward, Vince went on to found Respawn.

"When I was preparing to go independent myself, and maybe because he felt we were in similar situations, he took the time to listen to me, offered advice, and supported me in many ways. He even showed me around the studio.

"Even after he moved to DICE, whenever I went to Los Angeles, we would have meals together and talk about our respective futures. I honestly don’t have the words. It’s far too soon. This is heartbreaking. R.I.P. Vince."

Battlefield Studios' Andy McNamara: "The industry lost a legend. I lost a friend. RIP Vince. Gonna miss you."

Vince Zampella was 55, and is survived by his wife and three children.