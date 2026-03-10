For the first time in years, there are no blockchain gaming talks at GDC

NFTs are out, generative AI is in at this year's Game Developers Conference—though much of the industry isn't on board with that, either.

GDC 2026 sign which reads &quot;Change the game.&quot;
Not long ago, the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco was liberally sprinkled with ads for blockchain companies and sponsored talks about NFTs. They've all left.

Whereas GDC 2023 featured talks such as "So, You Want to Build a Blockchain Game" and "How Polygon Labs Is Optimizing Games for an Emerging Blockchain Future," I can't find a single session about that emerging blockchain future on the schedule for GDC 2026, which kicked off Monday and runs through Friday.

