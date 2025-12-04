Samson is a game about a man on a quest to pay off his debt and save his family, but he'll have to kick some butt in the process

Samson reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A guy with a gruff voice in a leather jacket beating the crap out of people? Oh yeah, dudes rock, and Samson is here to prove it. A new trailer shown during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted has it all. Cop cars being smashed to pieces, street brawls, and a gritty, dank city. This feels like a throwback in the best way possible.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Samson on Steam

Set in the fictional city of Tyndalston, described as the "asshole of the world," protagonist Samson's past mistakes are catching up to him, and he'll have to punch and kick his way out of trouble. He's trying to pay off his debt and save his family, but he's got gangsters and police alike after him.

The game is being developed by Liquid Swords, a Stockholm-based studio founded by Christofer Sundberg, co-founder of Avalanche, which brought the Just Cause series and the underappreciated gem Mad Max to the world.

So, there's a strong pedigree here for a game about a dude in a sick leather jacket who drives around in a menacing muscle car and beats the daylights out of anyone dumb enough to get in his way.

The trailer shows various brutal finishes as Samson elbows people in the face or picks them up and breaks their backs. The main man seems to be just as devastating in his car as he is on foot, as the one-minute-long video also contains not one, not two, but three separate cars barrel rolling after they've dared to go toe-to-toe with that souped up muscle monster. I don't know what it is, I just love a story about a man and his car.

If you think dudes rock, then wishlist Samson on Steam right now.

Once you've watched the cars doing roly polys again, check out everything announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass.