It sure looks like World of Warcraft is getting its first premium currency after 21 years to monetize player housing in its next expansion

News
Azeroth's interior designers better start saving up.

World of Warcraft is finally adding player housing in the next expansion, a feature I've seen people begging for since I started playing back in 2006. According to the players trying it out on the Midnight alpha, it's designed with almost no caveats to what you can create.

There are years and years of decorations from various parts of the game that Blizzard is making available to stick in your house, which is why it's always seemed like a no-brainer for Blizzard to add. But there will also be new decorations, some of which are going to cost you real money, and now we have evidence of how that's going to work.

Blizzard hasn't made any comment on Hearthsteel and it probably won't until closer toMidnight's launch next year. But the fact that it's gone far enough to make a specific currency for it has me worried it's about to monetize housing right down to the studs. The potential to nickel-and-dime here is high: It's an entirely cosmetic system where every candlestick and wallpaper could have a price tag. Given how egregious—and profitable—Blizzard's cosmetic monetization is in its other games, I wouldn't be surprised if it goes all-out to charge people for decorations in WoW, too.

