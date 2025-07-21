Warframe is coming to the tabletop in the form of an adventure for Pathfinder's sci-fi spin-off RPG
Put down your Razer DeathAdder, pick up your d20.
Starfinder is a tabletop RPG by Paizo, which is based on their fantasy RPG Pathfinder, which is based on the third edition of Dungeons & Dragons, which is as far down that rabbit hole as I feel like going today.
Warframe is Digital Extremes' live-service multiplayer shooter about biomechanical combat suits fighting for the future of the solar system by grinding a bunch.
The two worlds are coming together in Operation Orias, a scenario for Starfinder second edition that lets players try out "one of four unique protoframes" only with dice and pencils instead of a GPU you've been thinking of replacing for about a year now.
Operation Orias will include "four premade characters, a primer for Warframe's setting, and advice for customizing your game" as well as an adventure in which "the Lotus needs you to rescue a spy from a Corpus research facility teeming with loyal crewmen and MOAs, escaped Infested experiments, and Grineer saboteurs".
It's one of many Warframe announcements to come out of the latest TennoCon convention, including the reveal that next year players will finally get to visit Tau, a distant destination that's been teased in-game for years.
Operation Orias, meanwhile, will be out at the end of October and available in pdf form from Paizo's website, though you'll also need at least a copy of the Player Core rulebook to run it.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.