Warframe is coming to the tabletop in the form of an adventure for Pathfinder's sci-fi spin-off RPG

Starfinder is a tabletop RPG by Paizo, which is based on their fantasy RPG Pathfinder, which is based on the third edition of Dungeons & Dragons, which is as far down that rabbit hole as I feel like going today.

Warframe is Digital Extremes' live-service multiplayer shooter about biomechanical combat suits fighting for the future of the solar system by grinding a bunch.

The two worlds are coming together in Operation Orias, a scenario for Starfinder second edition that lets players try out "one of four unique protoframes" only with dice and pencils instead of a GPU you've been thinking of replacing for about a year now.

Operation Orias will include "four premade characters, a primer for Warframe's setting, and advice for customizing your game" as well as an adventure in which "the Lotus needs you to rescue a spy from a Corpus research facility teeming with loyal crewmen and MOAs, escaped Infested experiments, and Grineer saboteurs".

It's one of many Warframe announcements to come out of the latest TennoCon convention, including the reveal that next year players will finally get to visit Tau, a distant destination that's been teased in-game for years.

Operation Orias, meanwhile, will be out at the end of October and available in pdf form from Paizo's website, though you'll also need at least a copy of the Player Core rulebook to run it.