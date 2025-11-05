This week, Blizzcon 2026 tickets go on sale almost a year in advance—so what exactly is Blizzard going to bring?

Speaking as a recovering WoW teen, Blizzcon used to have a sort of mystical promise: It was a sort-of yearly showcase for the fantastical otherworlds where I'd spend hundreds of hours watching the intense interpersonal dramas of people chasing their next pair of oversized pauldrons. This week, tickets will go on sale for Blizzcon's 2026 return after an almost three-year hiatus—the longest in the convention's history.

We just don't have any idea what's going to be revealed there.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Before its time-out, recent Blizzcons were the venue for major reveals like 2018's announcement of World of Warcraft: Classic, 2019's Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 unveilings, and D4's Vessel of Hatred expansion in 2023. Blizzard's current catalogue, however, doesn't leave us with many potential headliners.

With World of Warcraft: Midnight launching in February 2026, September seems too soon to drop a first look at the Last Titan expansion that's set to close out the WoW's Worldsoul trilogy. WoW: Classic, however, might get its time in the spotlight, as Blizzard's been cooking on the so-called "Classic+" since the end of Season of Discovery.

A Diablo 4 presence seems like a safe bet, but I'm not sure what kind. Blizzard's last D4 development roadmaps have confirmed the next expansion will arrive sometime in 2026, but the way Diablo seasons have been chugging along leaves me wondering whether we'll get an expansion reveal earlier in the year to revitalize player interest. Perhaps an early year tease, a Blizzcon blowout, and a holiday launch? Time will tell.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I'm sure we can expect a new Overwatch hero and Hearthstone set, but if we're on the mark with our guesses so far, that feels like a bit of a thin lineup for a return after a multi-year pause. Could there be a bigger surprise waiting in the wings? Could it finally be Starcraft: Ghost's year?

Probably not. But if you want to attend Blizzard's big homecoming, Blizzcon 2026 Passes will be on sale at an initial early bird price of $250 from Friday, November 7 through Sunday, November 9. Afterwards, passes will be available for the standard $290 price starting on Tuesday, November 18. For more details, head to the Blizzcon 2026 site.