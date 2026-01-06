Embark boss says Arc Raiders $40 price was inspired by the likes of Helldivers 2: 'We'd rather make people feel like it's totally worth 40 bucks'
Embark and Arrowhead have found a multiplayer pricing sweet spot.
There's a vibe shift happening in multiplayer shooters. The shine of free-to-play has thoroughly faded, and it's now fashionable to buy games again—a trend partially fueled by the howling success of Arc Raiders last year. The extraction shooter has sold millions over a few months and maintained a huge audience over the holiday break.
But it almost didn't go down that way. Arc Raiders was planned as a free-to-play game for the majority of its lengthy development, but in late 2024, Embark pivoted to a traditional paid model. In a recent interview with GamesBeat's Dean Takahashi, Embark founder Patrick Söderlund reflected on the decision, and said it was easier to cut against the grain of free-to-play after witnessing the success of other premium multiplayer games like Helldivers 2.
"It's something we discussed as the game went from free-to-play to a traditional business model. We basically looked at games like Helldivers and other games and decided, 'OK, that is where we should sit,'" Söderlund said. "We made that decision, whether that was right or wrong one can argue. I like the fact that the game is relatively affordable and that people can come in and try the game."
Without getting deep into the weeds about the somewhat arbitrary perception of value in games (like how Call of Duty and Battlefield have campaigns primarily to justify a $70 price tag), Söderlund said landing on $40 for Arc Raiders was ultimately about finding a price would go over well with players.
"We didn't have a campaign, so we figured we don't want the price to be an offender for someone. We'd rather make people feel like it's totally worth 40 bucks. I hope that people, given how much time they seem to spend in the game, feel like we've given them value for money. That's where we want to be."
Indeed, it worked. It looks like $40 is an acceptable sweet spot for multiplayer-only games with a sizable budget, at least for our current moment. However, paid multiplayer games like Arc Raiders, Helldivers 2, Battlefield 6, and Call of Duty all share the same elephant in the room: they ask for cash up front, and then immediately begin the upsell on expensive microtransactions. Maybe that practice will soon see the same scrutiny folks are starting to apply to ugly skins.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.