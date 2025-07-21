One Dune: Awakening player 'will not bend the knee' to hackers laying waste to ornithopters—'I am personally on their hit list now'

I've always said that the worst part of any multiplayer game is the people you play with. Yes, there are some absolute gem moments of camaraderie and teamwork, but most of the time, you have to deal with the worst sides of people, as some players in Dune: Awakening have sadly found out for themselves.

Apparently, there's been a group of hackers in Dune: Awakening that not only manipulate the speed of a carrier to make it move faster than an MK6 Scout at full speed, but they've been using this to pluck other players' ornithopters out of the sky, take them to a remote location and then execute them.

One encounter was caught on video by a redditor SpooN04: "We know their names, our whole server knows their names. Players on their first day in Dune learn their names. There have been hundreds of reports with evidence just like this. We have been reporting them since near-launch." SpooN04 has made it their life's mission to keep sacrificing the (kind of expensive) 'thopters until Funcom finally cracks down.

"Technical limitations to detect hacking are one thing, but blatantly ignoring an entire server's multitude of CS tickets for weeks is some grade A bullshit. The hackers have said that I am personally on their hit list now. But I will keep sacrificing thopters for video evidence until Funcom's CS finally lifts a finger. (Funcom reward my faith in you)."

While nothing has come from reporting these hackers yet, other players have been cheering SpooN04, with some trying to give them a bit of advice. After a recommendation from a fellow player, SpooN04 has now posted these videos to Dune: Awakening's official Discord in hopes that it will gain more attention there.

But there's no guarantee anything will be done about these hackers, especially as Funcom already has a laundry list of complaints and bugs to address. Last week, the devs began a reimbursement program for those who were affected by the Deep Desert layout change. There have been recurring complaints about needing to remove rockets on 'thopters as it just arms "griefers to whittle down" the playerbase, and just a general sentiment to take some action against griefers in the game.

Despite there being no definitive date or solution for the kidnapped 'thopter crisis currently going on in Dune Awakening, SpooN04 seems determined that the fight against hackers will continue: "Mask prime server will not bend the knee!!!"