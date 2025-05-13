Nintendo's lawsuit isn't slowing Palworld down as it prepares for a summer collab with Terraria

A little legal jousting with Nintendo hasn't stopped Palworld from making new stuff. This summer, the survival game with totally-not-Pokémon will have a collab with eternally popular indie crafting game Terraria in its Tides of Terraria update.

Pocketpair's announcement post is pretty thin on details, but says that you'll be able to "catch, train, fight, and work monsters from Terraria just like Pals."

I've played both of these games and there's something really funny about the idea that you can have one of those slimes from Terraria putting its green blood, sweat, and tears into mining ore for your Palworld base. I did not, however, play enough Terraria to see a lot of the other monsters in it, like the shark, or what looks like two angry orange circles. The teaser art doesn't show any of the monsters, but I hope they're still made out of pixels.

Re-Logic, the developer of Terraria, hasn't made a new announcement about the collab, but a teaser from November suggests that it might incorporate Palworld stuff in an update of its own too. There's already a weapon that lets you summon little minions to fight for you; Pals would fit right in.

Palworld's Tides of Terraria update will also add new Pals and new islands—additions that were already announced in its 2025 roadmap. It seems it's sticking to its regular updates despite having to sift through the game to address all the things Nintendo isn't particularly happy about. Earlier this month, for example, Pocketpair removed the ability to use Pals as gliders. In a post on X, it said the change was "another compromise" in response to Nintendo's ongoing lawsuit.

More details about the Tides of Terraria update will go out on the Palworld social media channels "over the next few weeks," the announcement post says.



Palworld is 25% off on Steam for the Creature Collector Fest sale until May 19 if you want to be ready for the big update.