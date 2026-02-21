Interdimensional railway sim Voidtrain gets a patch that expands your inventory, a 50% discount and new DLC that's free until Monday

Train survival games are all the rage in PC gaming right now, with Chris Livingston spying six railway-related survival sims arriving at platform PC in 2026. But these life-sustaining locomotives were all pulled onto the tracks by Voidtrain, a survival sim in which you drive an interdimensional train through a vast, eerie cosmos.

While it only launched in 2025, Voidtrain is the de-facto grandaddy of train-based survival sims, having chugged away merrily in Steam early access for four years before formally releasing. Developer HypeTrain Digital is still shovelling coal into the engine, too, with this week bringing a small patch, a big discount, and a sprinkling of DLC you can grab for free if you're quick.

The primary change in the patch is a "significantly increased" inventory capacity for both players and containers, which should help address some player complaints that storage becomes overfilled too easily. The update also fixes numerous bugs, improves the crafting UI, and makes changes to railway depots so that they don't always involve a combat encounter— adding a new "peaceful variant" of depot to give players a change of pace.

The DLC, meanwhile, is called 'Tour de Void', and centres around a sequence of activities involving the game's cute 'Rofleemo' pets. Rather than Rofleemo lingering forlornly at depots, the DLC lets them travel with you on the train as passengers. You can build seats for them to ride on as well as a tourist stand, where Rofleemo will give players tasks and challenges they can complete for various rewards. These range from cosmetics like rail skins and train decorations, to more functional perks and upgrades.

Tour de Void normally costs $8 (£6), but you can grab it for free until Monday. If you don't own Voidtrain already, the base game is currently available for 50% off at $15 (£12.50), with that discount ending on March 5.

As for whether you should buy Voidtrain, Fraser Brown enjoyed the early access version a few years' back. "I'm not often surprised by survival games, but this one feels a bit special," he wrote in 2021. "It's full of novelties and oddities, and it's the most fun I've had filling my inventory with junk in a long time." The final version, meanwhile, has a mostly positive rating on Steam, with players praising the concept and character, but criticising its grindy survival progression and clunky FPS combat.