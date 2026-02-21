Interdimensional railway sim Voidtrain gets a patch that expands your inventory, a 50% discount and new DLC that's free until Monday

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Train survival games are all the rage in PC gaming right now, with Chris Livingston spying six railway-related survival sims arriving at platform PC in 2026. But these life-sustaining locomotives were all pulled onto the tracks by Voidtrain, a survival sim in which you drive an interdimensional train through a vast, eerie cosmos.
While it only launched in 2025, Voidtrain is the de-facto grandaddy of train-based survival sims, having chugged away merrily in Steam early access for four years before formally releasing. Developer HypeTrain Digital is still shovelling coal into the engine, too, with this week bringing a small patch, a big discount, and a sprinkling of DLC you can grab for free if you're quick.
The primary change in the patch is a "significantly increased" inventory capacity for both players and containers, which should help address some player complaints that storage becomes overfilled too easily. The update also fixes numerous bugs, improves the crafting UI, and makes changes to railway depots so that they don't always involve a combat encounter— adding a new "peaceful variant" of depot to give players a change of pace.
The DLC, meanwhile, is called 'Tour de Void', and centres around a sequence of activities involving the game's cute 'Rofleemo' pets. Rather than Rofleemo lingering forlornly at depots, the DLC lets them travel with you on the train as passengers. You can build seats for them to ride on as well as a tourist stand, where Rofleemo will give players tasks and challenges they can complete for various rewards. These range from cosmetics like rail skins and train decorations, to more functional perks and upgrades.
Tour de Void normally costs $8 (£6), but you can grab it for free until Monday. If you don't own Voidtrain already, the base game is currently available for 50% off at $15 (£12.50), with that discount ending on March 5.
As for whether you should buy Voidtrain, Fraser Brown enjoyed the early access version a few years' back. "I'm not often surprised by survival games, but this one feels a bit special," he wrote in 2021. "It's full of novelties and oddities, and it's the most fun I've had filling my inventory with junk in a long time." The final version, meanwhile, has a mostly positive rating on Steam, with players praising the concept and character, but criticising its grindy survival progression and clunky FPS combat.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.