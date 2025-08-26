EA's Skate reboot will finally launch into early access in September
The ollies are unboned.
PC Gamer's Lincoln Carpenter said last year that Skate, the reboot of EA's long-in-the-tooth skateboarding series, would "frontside pop shuvit" into early access in 2025. This annoyed me slightly, as he knew it would, because I didn't know what a frontside pop shuvit is, or even if it was just something he made up to mess with me. Whatever the case (I never looked it up, let me preserve a little mystery in the world), he was correct: It is now 2025, and EA has announced that Skate is set to launch into early access on September 16.
“Skate is not just a return, it’s a complete evolution of the franchise that’s built to last," executive producer Mike McCartney said. "Our goal with Skate is to capture the freedom, creative expression and community of skateboarding, and share it with as many people as possible. From day one, our priority has been to honor the legacy of the franchise while pushing it into a bold new future—one built in partnership with our players."
Set in the "massive open world" of San Vansterdam, with four unique neighborhoods offering their own "distinct vibe and challenges," Skate will feature competitive and co-op multiplayer, with full cross-platform and cross-progression support. "Off-board controls" will let players "roam, climb, and find epic new spots" to skate, which can be further customized with the Quick Drop feature that enables ramps, rails, benches, and other objects to be placed anywhere in the world.
It's also free, which is nice.
"From day one, we’ve aimed to create an open, welcoming space shaped by players," Skate head of creative Jeff Seamster said. "We’ve built this game alongside our community—listening, learning and evolving together. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or just dropped in, skate. is a place to express yourself, connect and grow. No gatekeepers, no barriers—just a city built for skating and a community that keeps it alive. Early Access is a huge milestone in that journey, and we’re hyped to keep growing San Vansterdam with our crew around the world."
Skate will be available for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
