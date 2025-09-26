Someone made the Metal Gear Solid 4 channel-surfing section into a game and it's absolutely perfect
Blippo+ is the only subscription you need.
There's something about over-the-air broadcasting. Tuning a radio has a way of making the world feel vast: picking up the clipped tones of a Beijing newscaster through waves of static, dialling into the current top 40 in Amman—these are experiences that make you appreciate how enormous and varied the planet is, like scooping a thimble of water out of a churning ocean.
The old days of TV were a similar story. There was nothing like idly channel surfing to remind you of what a diverse array of human experiences there are, from slick dramas to public access shows that seemed poised to collapse at any second. It's gone now, with the advent of on-demand programming. Or it was gone, anyway. Now we have Blippo+, freed from the Playdate and now on PC.
Blippo+ is, from the time I've spent with it, not really a game. It's more of an… interactive art piece? But wait! Don't close the tab! It's good! Really! It's a channel-surfing sim, the conceit of which is that you're a proud new subscriber to a space-based cable TV package.
You've got the whole shebang: an electronic TV guide to scroll through, a remote to mash when you get bored of whatever's playing, and a veritable bounty of absolutely absurd FMV TV shows to feast your intergalactic eyes on.
It's genuinely impressive how much Blippo nails the vibe of '80s/'90s filler TV programming—the Vaseline smear on the lens, the garish neon, jaunty tunes, make-up-caked actors, it's all there and it's all great whether you're watching the latest hot music videos or some kind of Dantooine take on Celebrity Squares.
I actually had the game running on my TV screen and… it happened. I found myself sat on my sofa, slack-bodied, thumbing through the programmes on offer like I was bored after school in 1998. The magic was back, the world was young and wide again, and when I hit the game's ersatz Ceefax system… reader, I experienced a childlike glee of the sort I've not had since I started shaving.
It helps that the game is actually well-acted, too. It would have been easy, I think, to fall into a trap of making all the actors kind of suck. This is a cable TV pastiche after all, right? But Blippo+ is smart to avoid that. I didn't run into anything that could break the illusion the game carefully sets out to create, and thank god for that. For a while there, I was truly back in the last time anything was good: the 1990s.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.