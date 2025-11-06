'I briefly burst into tears': After 11 years of work, the dev of this fantasy sim is 'elated and grateful' to reach Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam only 3 days after launch

News
By published

Pub management RPG Tavern Keeper entered early access this week and is already beloved by players.

An orc and an adventurer having a meal in a fantasy tavern
(Image credit: Greenheart Games)

Fantasy management sim Tavern Keeper has only been out on Steam for three days but it goes back a ways—quite a long ways. Developer Greenheart Games, maker of 2013's Game Dev Tycoon, has been working on its pub sim for more than a decade.

Looks like all that hard work has finally paid off: Tavern Keeper launched into early access on November 3 and has already clambered over one impressive milestone: an "Overwhelmingly Positive" review score on Steam. All those votes of approval from players haven't gone unnoticed by the team who have been pouring their efforts into the game for the past 11 years.

If I like it so much why haven't I written about it yet? To be perfectly honest, I've had trouble tearing myself away from the game to even start writing about it—though I will have an actual article about it later today. Tavern Keeper is 20% off on Steam until November 17 if you want to belly up to the bar yourself. Here's the launch trailer, too:

Tavern Keeper 🍻 Early Access Available Now [4K] | Greenheart Games - YouTube Tavern Keeper 🍻 Early Access Available Now [4K] | Greenheart Games - YouTube
Watch On
2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.