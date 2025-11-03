A new biome is coming as an alternative to the Tropics in Peak, but the only downside is you might be attacked by spiders

Fine, I'll say it. The Tropics has always been my least favourite biome in Peak. I hate the exploding mushrooms that always send me hurtling off the mountain, and the fact that everything can and will poison you. Not to mention the ticks. Luckily, a new biome is rolling out this week on November 5, which will be an alternative for the Tropics, though I'm not particularly thrilled about what might be lurking there either.

In a trailer posted to the Aggro Crab and Landfall YouTube Channels, the Roots biome has been revealed. Though saying that, we aren't given a particularly in-depth look at what exactly that means in terms of climbing. Given that the two Scouts in the trailer are seen amongst a cluster of redwood trees, we can only assume that this biome will involve a lot of swinging between vines to reach the safety of platforms and Shelf Shrooms tucked between branches.

PEAK : The Roots Update | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

However, one element that the trailer does hint towards is the addition of spiders. If they act in-game exactly as they do in the trailer, then these horrible critters will spring down from the top of trees and pick up Scouts. What happens from there is currently a mystery, but I don't doubt it'll end in your body being left somewhere your friends refuse to climb back to in an attempt to rescue you.

When the Mesa biome rolled out in August, it unleashed Scorpions and Antlions into Peak, so it's only appropriate to have another challenge in Roots. As if scaling trees and trying to find its campfire won't be a challenge enough. If you aren't particularly fond of spiders, though, I imagine the arachnophobia mode implemented in the last update will also apply here, turning all the spiders into a beloved Bing Bong plush.

I imagine this biome will run as a replacement for the Tropics biome for a fixed period of time following its release before going into the random rotation of biomes, though this is yet to be confirmed. Hopefully, it pops up a bit more frequently than the Mesa biome, too, which didn't seem to spawn for a few weeks after its fixed period at launch. Either way, I look forward to screaming at my friends to help every time I inevitably get snatched by a spider.