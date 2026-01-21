'This game could never be made by AI… it's too human,' says Baldur's Gate 3 actor Neil Newbon after wrapping a playthrough on stream

BG3 Credits Roll! - Part 126 - YouTube Watch On

Over the course of two years and 126(!) episodes, Astarion actor Neil Newbon has been streaming a co-op playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3 alongside his friend Tom de Ville, with occasional guests like Amelia Tyler and Devora Wilde. And yes, he did romance himself. The series has finally wrapped up now, and Newbon spent a chunk of the final episode summing up his feelings about a game he clearly enjoys playing as much as he enjoyed working on.

"Baldur's Gate 3, the game that just keeps on fucking giving," is how he sums it up. "It is one of my all-time favorite games," he goes on to say, "not because simply I'm biased because I'm in it, it actually is one of the best-crafted games I've ever, ever played. It's absolutely extraordinary and really wonderful."

And, of course, it's a deeply personal game for its creators. "Just goes to show to you folks," Newbon says, "fuck AI. This game could never be made by AI. It's too interesting, subtle, crazy, off-the-wall, pathos-filled—it's too human. There's no fucking way AI could make this."

Near the end of the episode Newbon lets the credits play, giving shout-outs to several of the individuals involved, and making sure we see the names of the huge number of people who helped create it. "I hope you don't mind that we probably will just let this roll," he says to his viewers, "because I think it's important to see all the people that went into making this amazing game. It will take a few minutes, but I urge you to watch credits."

"Neil wants to get to his credit," laughs Tom.

The two have already started their follow-up project, which is a let's play of Larian's previous RPG, Divinity: Original Sin 2. Place your bets on how long it takes one of them to ignite a surface and light the other one on fire, the definitive D:OS2 multiplayer experience.