The best part of Elden Ring Nightreign's latest patch isn't Duo Expeditions, it's the update to sorting and selecting relics

Elden Ring Nightreign's latest patch is out after temporarily being delayed due to a tsunami warning, and it brings a whole host of new features including duo expeditions, a new Everdark Sovereign (Augur), and, perhaps the most exciting new addition, an improved sorting system for relics.

"New filtering options have been added to the Relic Effect filter screen to allow a more precise selection of Relic effects," the official patch notes say. To access this, all you need to do is press the left stick or the 4 key while in the Relic Rites menu. This'll be a massive help for those like me who have an obscene amount of relics and no strength to actually sort through them; I'm too far gone now.

But that's not the only relic-focused update. The v1.02 patch has also added an option to sell and favourite relics in the rewards and purchasing menus. I can't believe this wasn't an option to begin with: it makes sorting through relics so much easier and faster, considering you can do it straight away after a run. Of course, this was technically already an option, but it involved you going to the relic rites site, sorting to recent, and then going through all the new relics—what a slog.

"Passive and Special effects have been added to the information that can be viewed in the Results Menu," the patch notes continue. Alongside new information tabs, which have been added to the Small Jar Bazaar and the Collector Signboard menus, that'll hopefully make picking your purchases a little easier.

Obviously, the addition of duo expeditions is still incredibly exciting. It's a feature that FromSoft promised to add almost immediately after Nightreign's release, thanks to how loudly all the players were yelling about not wanting to find a third wheel to play with.

"You may now start an expedition with two players," the patch notes say. "To reflect this change, the 'Expedition Type' setting name has been changed to 'Number of Players.'"

Every game will also have its difficulty adjusted to account for the "current number of players". This'll mean that expeditions with two players will be easier than trio runs, but I'm unsure if FromSoft will also add any further assistance to duos as it did with solo play.

All in all, this is a pretty hefty update and one that I'm very excited to dig into, even if that means having to face Everdark Augur again and trying to resist the urge to fall asleep at my desk.