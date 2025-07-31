The best part of Elden Ring Nightreign's latest patch isn't Duo Expeditions, it's the update to sorting and selecting relics
Maybe this'll encourage me to finally sort everything out.
Elden Ring Nightreign's latest patch is out after temporarily being delayed due to a tsunami warning, and it brings a whole host of new features including duo expeditions, a new Everdark Sovereign (Augur), and, perhaps the most exciting new addition, an improved sorting system for relics.
"New filtering options have been added to the Relic Effect filter screen to allow a more precise selection of Relic effects," the official patch notes say. To access this, all you need to do is press the left stick or the 4 key while in the Relic Rites menu. This'll be a massive help for those like me who have an obscene amount of relics and no strength to actually sort through them; I'm too far gone now.
But that's not the only relic-focused update. The v1.02 patch has also added an option to sell and favourite relics in the rewards and purchasing menus. I can't believe this wasn't an option to begin with: it makes sorting through relics so much easier and faster, considering you can do it straight away after a run. Of course, this was technically already an option, but it involved you going to the relic rites site, sorting to recent, and then going through all the new relics—what a slog.
"Passive and Special effects have been added to the information that can be viewed in the Results Menu," the patch notes continue. Alongside new information tabs, which have been added to the Small Jar Bazaar and the Collector Signboard menus, that'll hopefully make picking your purchases a little easier.
Obviously, the addition of duo expeditions is still incredibly exciting. It's a feature that FromSoft promised to add almost immediately after Nightreign's release, thanks to how loudly all the players were yelling about not wanting to find a third wheel to play with.
"You may now start an expedition with two players," the patch notes say. "To reflect this change, the 'Expedition Type' setting name has been changed to 'Number of Players.'"
Every game will also have its difficulty adjusted to account for the "current number of players". This'll mean that expeditions with two players will be easier than trio runs, but I'm unsure if FromSoft will also add any further assistance to duos as it did with solo play.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
All in all, this is a pretty hefty update and one that I'm very excited to dig into, even if that means having to face Everdark Augur again and trying to resist the urge to fall asleep at my desk.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.