Square Enix says a 'new version' of Final Fantasy 7 is coming to Steam, but doesn't say what's actually new or when it's coming

There's a new version of Final Fantasy 7 coming to Steam to take the place of the 2013 release, and everyone who owns the original can have it for free—and even better, they'll continue to have access to the old edition, too. You might be curious what's new in this new version, or when it will be out, and I'm sorry to say I can't help.

A message posted to the Final Fantasy 7 account on X says "the original Final Fantasy 7 will be re‑released on Steam to provide an improved gameplay experience," and directs readers to an announcement on Steam for "full details." And there definitely are more details, although calling it "full" is a stretch.

Anyway, it all seems kind of weird to me, but that's what we've got to work with. I've reached out to Square Enix to ask about all of the above, and will update if they deign to tell me. In the meantime, if you've been waiting all these long years to make your move on Final Fantasy 7, now might be the time: It's currently on sale on Steam for $4.79/£5/€5.19.

