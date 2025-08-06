PSA: Persona 5 Royale is cheaper than it's ever been on PC right now, and you get 7 other games thrown in
This month's Humble Choice is great if, like me, you've had Persona 5 Royale wishlisted for years.
I played the original Persona 5 on PS4 years ago, but have been waiting for the famously much-improved Persona 5 Royal to get a substantial discount on Steam. It usually hovers around the $22 mark during sales and it's pretty rare to see it go lower, even during Steam's big seasonal sales.
I guess that's a pretty good discounted price—it's usually $60—but I've been waiting for it to get even cheaper. And I doubt this current offer is going to be bettered any time soon: the current monthly Humble Choice bundle is not only flogging Persona 5 Royal for the usual $15 subscription price—$7 cheaper than the game's previous all-time low—but there's seven other games thrown in too.
Are the other seven games any good? Your mileage may vary. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is in there, a decidedly 7/10 Dontnod adventure from 2024 that our reviewer gave 74/100. If you can imagine it, it's an even more po-faced take on the modern God of War formula, but with an interesting dual-protagonist system.
As for the other games, I haven't played them so I'll just provide a list of everything that's in the bundle:
- Persona 5 Royal (One of the best JRPGs ever made)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (serious linear action RPG)
- My Time at Sandrock (it's a cosy farm sim)
- Let's School (it's a cosy school sim)
- Lil Gator Game (cute game about being an alligator in an open world)
- Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip (cute 'n' quirky open world driving game)
- Wildmender (cosy desert gardening sim)
- Warpips (RTS with bright voxel-like graphics)
Humble Choice is a subscription service but you can cancel it anytime, so it's possible to just buy all these games for the $14.99 subs fee and then cancel once you've got your Steam codes.
Oh, and in case you haven't heard of Persona 5 Royal, or don't know what the fuss is about, our 2022 review makes an extremely strong case for it being an all time classic. "Endlessly slick, the battles and story are a joy to play through," Oscar Taylor-Kent wrote in his 94/100 review, adding that "no turn-based JRPG feels as good as this".
