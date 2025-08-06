PSA: Persona 5 Royale is cheaper than it's ever been on PC right now, and you get 7 other games thrown in

I played the original Persona 5 on PS4 years ago, but have been waiting for the famously much-improved Persona 5 Royal to get a substantial discount on Steam. It usually hovers around the $22 mark during sales and it's pretty rare to see it go lower, even during Steam's big seasonal sales.

I guess that's a pretty good discounted price—it's usually $60—but I've been waiting for it to get even cheaper. And I doubt this current offer is going to be bettered any time soon: the current monthly Humble Choice bundle is not only flogging Persona 5 Royal for the usual $15 subscription price—$7 cheaper than the game's previous all-time low—but there's seven other games thrown in too.

Are the other seven games any good? Your mileage may vary. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is in there, a decidedly 7/10 Dontnod adventure from 2024 that our reviewer gave 74/100 . If you can imagine it, it's an even more po-faced take on the modern God of War formula, but with an interesting dual-protagonist system.

As for the other games, I haven't played them so I'll just provide a list of everything that's in the bundle:

Persona 5 Royal (One of the best JRPGs ever made)

(One of the best JRPGs ever made) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (serious linear action RPG)

(serious linear action RPG) My Time at Sandrock (it's a cosy farm sim)

(it's a cosy farm sim) Let's School (it's a cosy school sim)

(it's a cosy school sim) Lil Gator Game (cute game about being an alligator in an open world)

(cute game about being an alligator in an open world) Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip (cute 'n' quirky open world driving game)

(cute 'n' quirky open world driving game) Wildmender (cosy desert gardening sim)

(cosy desert gardening sim) Warpips (RTS with bright voxel-like graphics)

Humble Choice is a subscription service but you can cancel it anytime, so it's possible to just buy all these games for the $14.99 subs fee and then cancel once you've got your Steam codes.

Oh, and in case you haven't heard of Persona 5 Royal, or don't know what the fuss is about, our 2022 review makes an extremely strong case for it being an all time classic. "Endlessly slick, the battles and story are a joy to play through," Oscar Taylor-Kent wrote in his 94/100 review, adding that "no turn-based JRPG feels as good as this".