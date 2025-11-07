Between the post-Veilguard massacre and EA's looming acquisition by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the storied studio known as BioWare is having a pretty rough time. It's still kicking, though, and still working on a new Mass Effect game—and executive producer Michael Gamble would really like it if you'd all stop yelling at him about it.

"Like you, we’ve heard the rumors lately," Gamble wrote in his traditional N7 Day blog post. "You’ve made it clear you care deeply about what’s next. So let’s start by setting the record straight: the next Mass Effect game is in development, and EA and BioWare remain committed to telling more stories in this universe.

"The truth is, the last few years have been an incredibly busy time at BioWare. But currently, the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect. We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out. We’re excited by what we’re building, and we promise you: when we’re ready, it’ll be a lot of fun to show. Until then, thank you for your patience because y’all are thirsty for news and I see you looking for secret meaning in my tweets (okay, sometimes they have secret meaning)."

And sure enough, there was something hidden in Gamble's message. I've left the formatting intact so you can see bits of it in the part I've posted above: Characters in the post are intermittently italicized. Put them all together, leaving out the italics on the game title, and you get:

URL Krogan N7

Right on cue, dozens of Mass Effect fans set about trying to unravel the mystery. For the moment, the mystery remains ravelled: Sharp minds noticed that the link blog.bioware.com/2025/11/07/n7-day-2025/krogan/n7—tacking the hidden message onto the URL for today's update—redirects to a 2012 blog post detailing Mass Effect 3's first-ever multiplayer "Challenge Weekend," which some took to mean that multiplayer might finally be coming to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. (It was omitted because BioWare felt the effort to get it working wouldn't be worth the payoff, which was unfortunate because it really was excellent.) T

hat was as far as internet sleuths got until the official Mass Effect account on X dropped a hint. Based on that, fans quickly decoded the "krogan" message to a series of numbers, which linked to this image:

Gamble also shared the image on his X account, and more interestingly said it depicts a "future" event.

Despite everything that has and hasn't happened to Mass Effect over the 13 years since Mass Effect 3 (and yes, it's been 13 years), there's clearly excitement among some fans for something new.

My own thoughts, though, went back to N7 Day 2023, when I said I really wish BioWare would quit dicking around and just tell us what's going on. The series, and BioWare as a whole, no longer has the cachet to pull off this kind of cookie-dangling song-and-dance: It is way past time to, as my mother puts it, shit or get off the pot.

Based on Gamble's follow-up post on X, I'm not the only one who expressed this perspective. "For everyone yelling at me because we didn’t use N7 Day to provide a whole bunch of info… I mean, I get it. I’m a fan too. I want you to see stuff. But it’s not the time… yet. Has it been years since announce? Yes. Have we been busy? Yes. Are we NOW 100% on Mass Effect? Also yes."

That's fair enough, but I might retort by saying that if BioWare really has nothing to say about the next Mass Effect game, cutesy code games and ARGs leading fans to think there is something new hidden in the digital shadows might not be the way to go, especially at a time when fans are so clearly eager for straight talk about what seems like a very uncertain future for both the series and the studio.

In Gamble's defense, he did conclude his N7 Day blog post by saying, "There is no secret game information to be gleaned by anything I’m saying today, I promise." But tossing that in after so obviously slipping a hidden message into the post? Yeah, I don't think that's going to convince too many people. It might even have the opposite effect.

Despite not having anything to say about the next Mass Effect game, Gamble did shed some light on the Mass Effect TV series in development at Amazon. It sounds like writers are still nailing down the details but it "won’t be a retread of Commander Shepard's story," Gamble said: "The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe's timeline."