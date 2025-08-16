Get $170 worth of RPG books for $15 with the Witcher's TTRPG bundle

Here's a monster deal sure to be of interest to any wannabe Witcher. Humble Bundle is offering six of the Witcher's RPG gamebooks—amounting to $170's worth of roleplaying tomes—for just $15.

The bundle gets you The Witcher TTRPG core rulebook, letting you play as nine different classes including bards, mages, merchants and doctors as well as the titular mercenary monster slayers. It also includes four supplements, starting with A Book of Tales, which introduces adventures that range from Kovir to Toussaint (the setting for The Witcher 3's fantastic expansion Blood & Wine) through the perspective of famed troubadour and Geralt's best pal Dandelion.

Meanwhile, A Tome of Chaos focusses on introducing new spells and magic items, while A Witcher's Journal introduces an investigation system. Finally, there's Lords & Lands, which adds playable halflings and a new noble profession for your roleplaying pleasure.

(Image credit: Humble Bundle)

The final book in the bundle is "easy mode" which comes with a streamlined ruleset, predefined characters to play as and a ready-made adventure. You'll probably want to start with this if you're unfamiliar with TTRPGs, and may still want to do so even if you are familiar with them, as the Witcher's vanilla ruleset is not exactly the simplest to understand.

Paying $15 gets you all six books outright in ebook form, though you can of course pay more if you want to. Unlike a lot of Humble Bundles, there doesn't seem to be any price gradient here, with the bundle details stating that $15 is the "minimum" purchase.

The bundle supports Children's Miracle Hospitals—which engages with local communities to raise funds for children's hospitals in the U.S and Canada. By default, only $0.75 of the default $15 price goes to the charity, with the rest split between the RPG publisher R. Talsorian and Humble Bundle. But you can select the "Extra to Charity" option, which increases the donation to $2.25 at no extra cost to you.

The Witcher TTRPG bundle runs until August 30, and may just provide you with sufficient monster slaying until CD Projekt releases The Witcher 4, whenever that happens. We did see a tech demo of The Witcher 4 in action earlier this year, but it doesn't provide much indication of how far along the game is, and I imagine we have a good few years yet before CD Projekt's Ciri-focused adventure arrives on an incredibly realistic horse.