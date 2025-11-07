Borderlands 4's sales were 'a little softer than we would've liked' due to PC performance issues, says Take-Two CEO, but he's confident it'll have a long tail

Borderlands 4, by most accounts, seems to've landed well. A solid critical reception (including by yours truly in my Borderlands 4 review) and hefty playercounts seem to indicate Gearbox has once more put out another ol' reliable. Well, a somewhat reliable. More on that in a moment.

Its sales, which were reported to be very solid in the US, haven't quite panned out to the rest of the world. At least, if Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's to be believed in an interview with The Game Business. It's not all doom and gloom, though: "The critical acclaim [for Borderlands 4] was superb, and we’re really happy with the release.

"Equally, as you know, there were some challenges with the Steam release. Gearbox has been addressing those challenges and will continue to do so. So, in terms of units sold out of the gate, the numbers were a little softer than we would have liked. In the fullness of time, we think it’s going to do great."

Still, those problems caused it to hit a "mostly negative" score on Steam basically right out the gate. And because of how Steam reviews tend to work, that's a difficult thing to recover from; at the time of writing, BL4 is still "mixed" on Steam, and its recent English-speaking reviews are—huh, would you look at that. Cleanly split between 50% positive and negative. Right down the middle.

