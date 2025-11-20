Every death costs you 10 years in this open world roguelike, so your missing daughter might be a grandmother by the time you find her
Find your kidnapped kid before it's way, way too late.
Every Wild West revenge story has a ticking clock, but Erosion is setting that clock ahead. Way ahead. In the open world action roguelike from developer Plot Twist and publisher Lyrical Games, every time you die a decade passes before you respawn, and climbing back out of the grave means the world has drastically changed in your absence.
More importantly, your daughter, who was kidnapped by a warlord as a child, just got 10 years older. Die a few more times, and by the time you find her she may be an old woman.
"Die in a dungeon? Wake up 10 years later. That peaceful farm is now a cultist compound worshipping the Great Ol' Rooster," says the developer. "That store owner you helped? They've built an empire. Your choices permeate across decades, transforming factions, townsfolk, and entire regions."
Tracking down your missing daughter is the priority, obviously, but it sounds like there's lots more to do in Erosion than just seeking revenge.
"Explore a massive wasteland overworld where you can join a cult, steal a slick new ride, and gamble your hard-earned Cheddar away at the Al Cashino. Go sand fishing for buried creatures, hunt bounties, try your luck in duels, or just race trucks through the salt flats."
Gee, sorry you aged 70 years, honey, but I had to play a few hands of poker and do a bit of truck racing during my relentless search for you. Also there was a giant sandworm. That sure set me back.
You'll also be able to collect loads of weapons including guns, bows, and a chicken that fires bouncing eggs out of its butt, and pick from "100+ skills and modifiers" as you hunt down the man who's holding your daughter captive.
I really like the look and concept of Erosion: the voxel environments are destructible, so "cover is temporary and collateral damage is guaranteed. Blow up walls, turn locations into rubble, and flip the poker table!" I will do all of those things, thanks.
Oh, and I'll hopefully find my daughter before she's old enough to be my grandmother. Erosion is due out in the first half of 2026: you can find it on Steam while you wait.
