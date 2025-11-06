Ball x Pit just got a Bug x Fix and all the icons in the encyclopedia are full-color now

Roguelite brick-breaker Ball x Pit has become my new "game I play when I'm watching people roleplay" because it's not demanding enough to distract me from all the dicerolling and regional accents, but it does give my hands something to do. Look, it's this or cigarettes and Ball x Pit is the less-crippling of the two addictions.

And now Ball x Pit is slightly better because the November patch fixes a bunch of bugs, and as the top patch note explains, the encyclopedia has been updated with full-color icons. This may seem like a small thing, but the original version not only looked bland, but made it tough to tell at a glance whether you were looking at, say, a poison ball or an ice ball. Now that one is green and the other blue like God intended that's no longer an issue. (It was enough of an annoyance there was even a now-redundant Encyclopedia Colored mod.)

The update also changes the way the retry option works: "Retry no longer causes resources gained in previous run to be lost". I still won't bother with it because I like going back to my base between runs to send the workers pinballing across the fields harvesting resources, even if I don't particularly need any wheat at the minute. It's just pleasant to set them up and watch them go.

As for actual bug bugs, Casino will now reduce the cost of rerolls like it's supposed to, speeding up harvests will no longer reduce the amount of resources you get out of them, and stone soldiers won't get stuck on minibosses any more. The market rates have been improved as well.

Here are the patch notes in full:

Update encyclopedia to use full-color icons

Fix possible soft lock when beating level with one of your final characters that hasn’t beaten it yet

Retry no longer causes resources gained in previous run to be lost

Improved market rates, rates return to normal faster

Fixed bug where Casino wasn’t reducing re-roll cost

Harvest aim line no longer starts from the far right side of the character

Gatherer’s hut worker can no longer infinitely gather if you unassign them while they are out

Speeding up harvests no longer leads to less resources gathered than normal speed

Stone soldiers can no longer sometimes get stuck if they engage a miniboss that is attacking you

Fixed invalid message that shows when you try to matchmake the Warrior with the False Messiah

Wretched Onion damage now scales by AOE Damage multiplier

Fixed bug where Dragon Prince’s attack could longer persist in other levels

Housing built with gatherer’s hut now unlocks characters properly

Fixed bug where final blueprint in the Liminal x Desert couldn’t be unlocked until you completed the Gory x Grasslands

Radical now automatically chooses to revive if you have the Necromancer

Allies or charmed enemies no longer cause final boss to not enter properly

Balls with cooldowns (dark, black hole) now have cooldown with Cohabitants

Radiation beam aoe damage is now tracked in game over stats screen

No longer soft lock when you try to change gatherer’s hut aim while worker is already out

Fix bug where cursor would appear stuck on screen with the Physicist

AOE effects now apply lightning rod when combo-ed

Woodpecker / stonepiercer bonuses now pierce dense resource tiles

Radical and Cogitator can no longer fuse ball with itself

You can no longer hurt yeti queen while it’s underground

Buildings can no longer be placed outside of base bounds

If character doesn’t have as many harvest upgrades as it should the next level up will give you one

Fixed bug where characters wouldn’t gain harvest upgrades if they were brought in as the second character

Multiselect tutorial will stop showing up eventually if it is ignored long enough

War room characters no longer disappear from character select list

Clearing field with tactician no longer advances units while on level up screen

Limited how far apart cohabitants can be from each other

Opening the context menu within the base and attempting to expand the building area simultaneously no longer leads to navigation issues

Trying to multiselect during multi-dismantle no longer causes soft lock

War Room’s run reward is no longer lost when assigned character is changed

In New Game+ Characters can no longer only go on War Room runs for layers they completed on regular

Structures - The Heavenly Trophy is no longer displayed as fully built while under construction

The amount of gold gathered from multiple Gold Mines now resembles the number shown in the summary screen

Passive selection screen at the start of a run no longer sometimes only displays 2 of them

The disease status from the Virus no longer passes on friendly tiles

The kill count in the run summary is now consistent with the Encyclopedia statistics

Cohabitants - balls that spawn other balls can now be fired before all spawned balls have returned

Remember previous NG+ page when re-entering level select

Multi-upgrade no longer highlights buildings when you exit rearrange mode during animations

Zombie can no longer spawn when killed enemy is bottom of stack

Sandwalker no longer jitters when attacking

Sandwalker no longer moves when frozen

Physicist x Cohabitants balls no longer speed up too fast

Char select no longer scrolls to previous selection on initial entry

Fungal x Forest level no longer provides more XP than Gory x Grasslands

Various typo fixes.

Rearranging from normal base state with controller no longer causes building to start off placed incorrectly

Added option to mute audio in background

Pressing up or down directional button now moves the playable character