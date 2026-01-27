Roblox comments on ongoing missing child case and the statement is, uh, not great

A photo shows the logo of Roblox during the Gamescom video games trade fair at the Trade Fair Center in Cologne, western Germany, on the first day of the fair on August 20, 2025. The 2025 edition of the vast Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Germany, had its opening night on August 19, 2025 and will be running from August 20 to 24, 2025. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
The family of a 15-year-old boy who went missing in New York on January 9 have made a public appeal for information to help find the child. Police say Thomas Medlin left his school on that date, boarded a train to the Stony Brook Long Island railroad station, and then went to Grand Central Station, where he was seen on surveillance footage. He hasn't been seen since.

Eva Yan, Thomas's mother, told News12 in an interview that detectives believe the boy met someone while playing Roblox online, and subsequently planned to go and meet that person in the city. She added that such behaviour was completely out of character for Thomas.

Yan says family and friends are organising search parties across Long Island and the wider city nearly every day. Police add that Thomas’s last known locations were near Cherry and Rutgers streets in Lower Manhattan and later near Sands and Jay Street in Brooklyn, and ask anyone with potential information to contact them (details below).

  • "No attempts to direct him to an off-platform communication method"
  • "No sharing of off-platform contact information, including usernames, phone numbers or other communication methods"
  • "All chat content was consistent with typical in-game discussions"
  • "No indication that he used voice chat"

The company adds it will continue to assist law enforcement, and says "we are holding Thomas and his family in our hearts as we hope for his safe return." It then adds a link to the safety centre section of its website.

Even if every bit of what Roblox is saying is accurate, it comes across as an attempt to get out in front of another potentially incendiary story about the platform and child safety, rather than an expression of sympathy. In the context of the child still not having been found, an expression of sympathy and something along the lines of "we're fully cooperating with law enforcement to aid in any way we can" would've done the job.

At the time of writing, Thomas Medlin remains missing. The authorities have released pictures of the boy, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or call 911.

