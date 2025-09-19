The adaptation you've been waiting for since 1996 is finally here: Bop It! is now a videogame

Videogames are great but don't you wish they had more bopping? And not just more bopping, but also more twisting and pulling, perhaps of… I don't know, some sort of nebulous… it? And most importantly, a loud voice telling you exactly when you should bop it, twist it, and/or pull it?

Your oddly specific prayers have finally been answered, because nearly 30 years after the discovery of the cursed Pandora's Box-like artifact known as Bop It!—which demanded its user perform ritualistic bopping, twisting, and pulling of its button, knob, and handle in the precise pattern needed to finally release the prophesied Loud One, known as Bophomet, upon the world to reign for all time—is now a videogame.

It's called Bop It! The Video Game and it's on Steam. Check out the trailer below, which goes a little something like this:

"Bop it! Twist it! Pull it! Twist it! Bop it! Pull it! Twist it! Pull it! Bop it! Twist it! Pull it! Twist it! Bop it! Twist it! Pull it! Twist it! Bop it! Pull it!"

The Steam page promises (or threatens) "Hot Bop It! Action!" for one or two players (in local co-op), plus a global leaderboard to see how you stack up against other hot boppers. And there's not just classic mode but an "EXTREME" mode (caps theirs) where you can also be yelled at to "Spin it!" and "Flick it!" on an evolved version of the Bop It! that has grown two appendages. Chilling.

I unfortunately have never had the pleasure of playing or even seeing an actual Bop It!, which crossed over into our dimension back in 1996. Yet I somehow know all about it, as if it revealed itself to me in a dream or some troubling vision. This is my chance, I suppose, to finally bop, twist, and pull the Bop It! for myself, if only virtually.

Wish me luck. According to the Steam page, "the best part of Bop It! The Video Game is that the levels never end: as long as you can stay in, the game will keep going." If you never hear from me again, it may be because I now bop eternal.