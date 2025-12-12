No pods in sight, but Star Wars: Galactic Racer still looks rad
Now THIS is [not technically] podracing.
At this year's The Game Awards, we got a first look at a new Star Wars racing, game, Star Wars: Galactic Racer. To my knowledge, this is the first dedicated Star Wars racing game we've seen since the salad days of Prequel Trilogy tie-ins like the much(?) beloved Episode 1 Racer.
The trailer features VO from (presumably) some manner of fucko alien complaining about how namby pamby, politically correct, Empire-era emissions and engine size standards ruined speeder racing. But now with the antiwoke New Republic and its gutting of the relevant regulatory bodies, we're returning to "massive engine, lightning fast, lives on the line" speeder races.
Speeder racing's inevitable reckoning with driver mortality aside, the racing in question looks sick as hell, with a real sense of speed and great use of scenic Star Wars vistas throughout the trailer. I mean, your graphics are certainly pretty enough: Get the handling right, and bing bang boom, that's a Star Wars racing game I'd play.
What will really seal the deal for me is some kind of campaign or otherwise toothsome singleplayer structure, which remains an open question at the moment. Galactic Racer's Steam page describes it as a "runs-based, high-stakes" racer, so do with that what you will.
I'm certainly excited enough to follow this one, and we don't have terribly long to wait. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is set to launch some time in 2026, and you can wishlist it now on Steam.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.