No pods in sight, but Star Wars: Galactic Racer still looks rad

At this year's The Game Awards, we got a first look at a new Star Wars racing, game, Star Wars: Galactic Racer. To my knowledge, this is the first dedicated Star Wars racing game we've seen since the salad days of Prequel Trilogy tie-ins like the much(?) beloved Episode 1 Racer.

The trailer features VO from (presumably) some manner of fucko alien complaining about how namby pamby, politically correct, Empire-era emissions and engine size standards ruined speeder racing. But now with the antiwoke New Republic and its gutting of the relevant regulatory bodies, we're returning to "massive engine, lightning fast, lives on the line" speeder races.

Speeder racing's inevitable reckoning with driver mortality aside, the racing in question looks sick as hell, with a real sense of speed and great use of scenic Star Wars vistas throughout the trailer. I mean, your graphics are certainly pretty enough: Get the handling right, and bing bang boom, that's a Star Wars racing game I'd play.

What will really seal the deal for me is some kind of campaign or otherwise toothsome singleplayer structure, which remains an open question at the moment. Galactic Racer's Steam page describes it as a "runs-based, high-stakes" racer, so do with that what you will.

I'm certainly excited enough to follow this one, and we don't have terribly long to wait. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is set to launch some time in 2026, and you can wishlist it now on Steam.