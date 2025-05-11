Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, May 11

Win your daily Wordle game your way, with our help. Need tips? We've got a fantastic quick list to refresh your guessing techniques. Maybe you'd like to take a look at our May 11 (1422) clue instead? No problem, just scroll through and you'll see it. How about a peek at today's answer for a speedy win? We'll never tell a soul. Enjoy yourself.



I always had just enough new information to be wrong in a new and exciting way on my next row today. It's a roundabout way of reaching the answer (a very roundabout way), but as it got me there in the end I can't really complain. Not too much, anyway.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, May 11

This tiny wooden peg is a staple of flat pack furniture kits, and used to join two different parts together.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Looking for this? The answer to the May 11 (1422) Wordle is DOWEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 10 : YEAST

: YEAST May 9 : TRIPE

: TRIPE May 8 : BALMY

: BALMY May 7 : MACHO

: MACHO May 6: SUITE

SUITE May 5 : SHUSH

: SHUSH May 4 : TROUT

: TROUT May 3 : PATSY

: PATSY May 2 : WHOSE

: WHOSE May 1: ADEPT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.