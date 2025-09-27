The Witcher's forgotten minigame gets a grisly revival where you bet your own digits trying to roll high-scoring poker hands against demonic billionaires

Fans of The Witcher 3 may have fallen in love with Gwent when CD Projekt's masterful RPG launched in 2015, but I personally lamented the loss of the original minigame from the series—Dice Poker. I always thought Gwent was too much of a commitment for a minigame contained within a 300-hour RPG, and preferred the simpler, more intuitive fun of rolling high-scoring poker hands with fistfuls of dice seen in the first two games.
While it's unlikely we'll ever see Dice Poker get an official spinoff in the way Gwent did, it does finally have its own dedicated roguelike. Dead Finger Dice is an Inscryption-ish mix of digital tabletop gaming and spooky narrative puzzling, with a gnarly twist where you use your character's fingers as betting currency.
The premise is that you've been kidnapped and imprisoned aboard The Avarice, a luxury yacht inhabited by bloodthirsty demonic billionaires. These sadistic superrich monsters, who include Nosferatu-ish vampires and snake-headed Medusas among their ranks, force you to play games of Dice Poker, where you get five dice and four rolls to achieve the highest-scoring poker-hand you can.
In the betting system, each player can bet multiple fingers per round, and is given a finger-guillotine for more efficient maiming. You might even call such a device handy, or perhaps anti-handy? In any case, if you can liberate a demon from all of their manual digits, you win. But if it's you who comes up stumps, you die, and must start afresh with a new character.
In between runs, you'll get a chance to explore your cell, where you can squirrel away useful items to bring into subsequent games, and craft new dice with "demonically sealed" special abilities. In a wonderfully grisly flourish, one of your key crafting ingredients is the fingers you've won from defeated demons. The more fingers you can acquire, the better the dice you can craft.
It all sounds splendidly horrible, and I'm already a fan of the game's dithered, 1-bit art-style. There's no release date for Dead Finger Dice right now, but curiously, it isn't the only demon-themed virtual boardgame currently in development. Only a few weeks ago, Bioshock veterans Question announced The Killing Stone, another spooky roguelike that's about playing a virtual tabletop game against the denizens of hell.
Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.