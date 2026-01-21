My 5 favorite 'cozy' games that don't actually look like cozy games

I've made cozy gaming most of my personality in the past several years, but even I sometimes feel numb to the aesthetically-mandated cotton candy color palette. Sometimes I want to play a cozy game while giving my eyes a little rest from the pastel apocalypse. I also just like trying to slip in some chill games to my friend group's rotation without them noticing that I've put cauliflower into their mashed potatoes—it's good for their blood pressure!

For this list of cozy games without cozy aesthetics I've banned pastel colors, chibi characters, and I've even managed to go completely pixel art free. That last part is maybe a little more hardcore than I needed to go (otherwise something like Graveyard Keeper would have been a nice fit) but I wanted to completely set aside the cozy goggles if at all possible.

Promise Mascot Agency

(Image credit: Kaizen Game Works)

Cozy style: Management and exploration

Steam Deck: ✅ Verified

I need you to trust me when I say that this game about an exiled Yakuza tough and his severed pinkie mascot sidekick is a cozy game—the best one, according to our Game of the Year 2025 awards. It may start with a street fight, but the entire rest of Promise Mascot Agency is just driving around a quaint old truck, making friends, helping the locals, and bringing prosperity back to a languishing town. There really isn't anything more textbook cozy game than that.

Michi takes over a love hotel in a haunted old town and begins recruiting dozens of mascots to work for his agency. You'll help with high stakes obstacles like poorly stacked boxes, collecting old arcade cabinets, and running a counter campaign against the corrupt mayor. Most of your time in Promise Mascot agency is just driving your truck around a map full of collectibles while on errands for your pals, a much more chilled out experience than the initial pitch makes it sound.

Chants of Sennaar

Cozy style: Puzzle adventure

Steam Deck: ✅ Verified

This one toes the line of cozy aesthetic, but it isn't really pastel so I'm counting it. Chants of Sennaar is a puzzle adventure game where you're teaching yourself four new (made up) languages in extreme immersion style. You start with simple puzzles like understanding greetings and then move on to tougher phrases like figuring out plural conjugations from context.

Despite how that sounds, it's so much more fun than just a fantasy grammar lesson. You'll explore different parts of a tower, working out how to sneak into locked rooms and communicate with new friends whose language you don't speak yet. Taking notes on what you think each symbol means in a little in-game notebook of illustrations is extremely cozy core and every successful translation feels like a major victory.

Project Zomboid

(Image credit: The Indie Stone)

Cozy style: Survival

Steam Deck: ✅ Verified

The default experience of Project Zomboid is a tense top-down survival horror game—not cozy at all—but it's extremely easy to start a custom game with zombies turned off entirely. Without the threat of the undead, Zomboid is a quiet, slow-paced survival game about becoming self-sustaining after society vanishes.

You can co-op with friends or play solo, finding a perfect abandoned house in the suburbs to call your own as you learn to build a garden, become an accomplished furniture carpenter, cook meals, and siphon gasoline from abandoned cars to power your generator. It's totally calm and cozy living in rural Kentucky after the whole world's been raptured without you.

Potion Craft

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

Cozy style: Crafting

Steam Deck: ✅ Verified

I think illuminated manuscripts are visually distinct enough from typical cozy game style to count here. Potion Craft is easily the best cozy shop sim I've played, still. Lifting a mortar and pestle to smash your herbs, tipping just the right amount of water in, and hefting the bellows is such a wonderfully tactile way to play—it makes me really feel like a witch in her shop the way no other crafty shop sim has managed to.

It's so easy to get completely absorbed in perfecting your own system of naming and labeling each type of potion you discover, saving new recipes in your book until it's completely pincushioned with tabs. It's completely cozy, with a medieval look that isn't quite too saccharine.

Dystopika

(Image credit: Voids Within)

Cozy style: City building

Steam Deck: ⚠️ Playable

Townscaper-like building toys are basically the pinnacle of cozy gaming—no stakes and total creative freedom—and Dystopika has the least cozy visuals of the entire bunch. Instead of building a quaint seaside city, you're constructing a dystopian tech metropolis.

Similar to the cute washing lines and little paths that procedurally crop up in other little building games like Tiny Glade, Dystopika spawns in massive power cables, flying cars, and chillingly beautiful light pollution. You can also upload your own images to slap onto its massive glowing billboards, which you can use for some hauntingly beautiful shots or just meme around making it look like your dog is a technocratic overlord.

