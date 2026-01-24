Deadlock's new Street Brawl mode is like a better version of the infamous MOBA 'All Random, All Mid,' but I think it could stand to be even more chaotic

I don't have children, but if I did, I'd probably love them less than I love Deadlock, Valve's work-in-progress MOBA shooter. It might be unfinished, but its anarchic invite-only test has served up better live service than most live service games with its constant reinvention—a habit Deadlock's carried into 2026 with the massive update released Thursday. That update brought a new mode which is almost my favorite way to play the game now... if it weren't for one critical aspect.

A normal match of Deadlock is familiar MOBA fare and is therefore extremely stressful. Games usually last between 20 and 45 minutes, and there's very little downtime as teams vie for objectives and farm creeps. Furthermore, every match is ranked⁠—there's no casual queue. Even if you just want to try a new build and unwind, your lackadaisical performance might be mucking up a teammate's chance to get promoted. This environment is fundamentally hostile to the habitual chiller.

Most MOBAs have a chiller-friendly mode based on an old custom game tradition: All Random, All Mid. Everyone's hero choice is decided at random, and both teams barrel down a single lane to kill each other and start smashing towers as quickly as possible. It goes from a delicate, precise strategy game emphasizing rigid team roles to a facerolling bloodbath that prioritizes caveman instincts.

The new mode, Street Brawl, is Deadlock's answer to ARAM. It's a best-of-five 4v4 mode where players pick loadouts from a random grab-bag of items, funnel into a single lane, and have to destroy a single enemy building to win the round. Each round lasts a few minutes and it trades most of the game's strategic complexity for sheer fisticuffs.

In the half-dozen or so matches I've played, I quickly fell in love. The mode packs all sorts of hilarious new items you can't get in the buttoned-up normal mode, like a giant piano you can drop on enemy players and a shrink ray that lets you blast your teammates to microscopic size so enemy aim becomes a lost cause.

Its random item shops also helped me appreciate items I don't use so often in standard matches, like the Restorative Locket—its healing ability, which grows stronger as nearby enemies use abilities, shines in a mode where you're constantly in a close-up scrap. At its best, Street Brawl reminds me of Battlerite, a gone but not forgotten MOBA that I can't talk about too much or else I'll get choked up.

As someone who was starting to burn out on the ranked ladder grind, Street Brawl was the exact salve I needed to restore my excitement for Deadlock. The problem is, I'm already starting to see a pattern form: heroes with superlative pushing power and huge area-of-effect abilities like Bebop, McGinnis, and Seven really shine in the mode, even with random items. Because you can queue as any hero you like, you see these extra-powerful picks nearly every game. On the flipside, heroes like Drifter—who specializes in hunting down isolated enemies—are less enticing.

Players on Reddit have lamented the balance issues and called for a shift to randomized heroes as in this thread from user BlueDragonReal, and I'm inclined to agree. League of Legends encountered a similar issue when it introduced Brawl, a single-lane mode where ranged carries dominated. While ARAM has balance issues in any game that has it, it's impossible to guarantee a powerful team composition in that mode since hero choices are random.

I think borrowing that extra pinch of randomness from the age-old mode would go a long way in making Street Brawl the perfect casual spin on Deadlock. Even as it is, though, it's a great way to try a new hero or blow off steam in-between ranked matches.