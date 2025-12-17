Another MOBA gives up: Supervive, developed by former Riot devs, is closing in February, just 7 months after it launched

We really thought Supervive might have the juice when it was unveiled in 2024. The name wasn't great, sure, but it was "a surprisingly deep MOBA-style battle royale that could be your next game for life" developed by a team made up of numerous Riot veterans, including former League of Legends executive vice president Joe Tung. Sadly, it was not to be, and just five months after its 1.0 release, developer Theorycraft Games is pulling the plug.

"While the game has been out to the public for a little over a year, many of you have been playing with us for longer during our open prototyping phase," the studio explained in an FAQ. "We're proud of the game that we built together, but ultimately we've been unable to capture the attention and excitement of enough players to sustain further development."

In a video accompanying the closure announcement, Supervive executive producer Jenn Nam said "a huge number" of players had tried Supervive, but most of them stopped playing after a short time with it. That's left just a handful of die-hards still playing—currently a little over 200, according to SteamDB—which isn't enough to justify the expense of keeping Supervive running.

That reaction will also have an impact on how Theorycraft approaches its next game, which "is going to look pretty different from Supervive," Nam said.

"Our goal is to forge a new direction for Theorycraft, one aimed at delivering high quality, sharply focused games that live more squarely in the space between indie and triple-A. This isn't a call to follow us on that journey. In fact, we're likely to go dark for some time as we spin up something new. But with any luck, when you see us again we'll look quite different."

Sunsetting SUPERVIVE | Fireside Chat - YouTube Watch On

At the moment, Theorycraft has not announced any layoffs as a result of Supervive ending. I've reached out to the studio for more information and will update if I receive a reply.

Supervive will continue to operate until February 25, 2026, after which servers will be taken offline and the game will become inoperable. In-game purchases have been disabled, and refunds will be offered for any purchases made since September 16. No further content updates are planned, but Theorycraft did release one last patch today that includes a new game mode, various fixes and changes, and a final cosmetic bundle, which will be free for all players.