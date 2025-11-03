The MMO being led by former WoW designer Greg Street looks to be dead as his studio officially closes after NetEase ends funding: 'While we'd love to make our game, our first priority is to help our developers find employment'
Greg Street said in October that Fantastic Pixel Castle would "likely close" if it couldn't secure new funding, and now the curtain has fallen.
Less than a month after warning that Fantastic Pixel Castle would "likely close" if it couldn't find a new publisher for its in-development MMO, studio head Greg Street says the worst has come to pass, and the studio will close its doors on November 17.
Street said in a message posted to LinkedIn that it's possible the studio will secure funding after that closure date, but "it will depend on how much of the team remains."
"While we'd love to make our game, our first priority is to help our developers find employment, whether that's at indie studio Fantastic Pixel Castle 2.0, or at many of the other fine (and hopefully stable) game and tech companies out there," Street wrote. He also thanked NetEase "for taking a chance on us."
Street was heading up development of the League of Legends MMO when he opted to leave Riot Games in 2023 and launch Fantastic Pixel Castle to develop an all-new MMO for NetEase called Ghost. Fantastic Pixel Castle was one of several veteran-led studios launched by NetEase in 2022 and 2023, but the company took a sharp turn away from that strategy in late 2024, shuttering Worlds Untold, Jar of Sparks, T-Minus Zero, and now Fantastic Pixel Castle, all within the span of a single year. None of the closed studios was able to launch a single game.
Sadly for Street's hope that Fantastic Pixel Castle employees will be able to find "stable" employment elsewhere, this sort of thing is not unique to NetEase. The past few years have seen thousands of game industry employees put out of work as studios of all sizes impose layoffs or close entirely, as the industry shifts away from the unsustainable excesses of the Covid-19 pandemic in favor of the unsustainable excesses of the AI bubble. October alone saw major layoffs at Amazon, Heart Machine, and Funcom, which also opted to close Metal: Hellsinger studio The Outsiders.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.