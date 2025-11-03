The MMO being led by former WoW designer Greg Street looks to be dead as his studio officially closes after NetEase ends funding: 'While we'd love to make our game, our first priority is to help our developers find employment'

Greg Street said in October that Fantastic Pixel Castle would "likely close" if it couldn't secure new funding, and now the curtain has fallen.

Less than a month after warning that Fantastic Pixel Castle would "likely close" if it couldn't find a new publisher for its in-development MMO, studio head Greg Street says the worst has come to pass, and the studio will close its doors on November 17.

Street said in a message posted to LinkedIn that it's possible the studio will secure funding after that closure date, but "it will depend on how much of the team remains."

