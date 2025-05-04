May the 4th brings free and discounted Star Wars games from Prime Gaming, Steam, GOG, and more

May the 4th be with you—and your game library, since you can pick up a slew of Star Wars games for free or at a huge discount today, including Star Wars Outlaws, Jedi: Survivor, Lego Star Wars, and more.

In honor of May 4th, the national holiday of Star Wars fans everywhere, a few classic Star Wars games are available for free for Amazon Prime members right now, including Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Pinball, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Galactic Battlegrounds Saga and Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga are redeemable on GOG while Clone Wars, Pinball, and Fallen Order are all included in Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, which is free for Prime Members. If you have a Luna+ subscription, an additional $9.99 per month, you also get access to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In addition to those free Star Wars games, you can pick up even more games from a galaxy far, far away at a steep discount on Steam right now in celebration of May 4th.

For example, Star Wars Outlaws is just $34 right now, which is a huge drop from its normal price of $69. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got a whopping 80% discount, bringing it down to just $13.

You can also snag a slew of Star Wars titles for less than $10 including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Squadrons, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Star Wars Republic Commando, Knights of the Old Republic, and more.

The Epic Games May the 4th sale has similar discounts, as well, including Star Wars Outlaws for $34, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for $26, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition for just $11.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If classic Star Wars games like Knights of the Old Republic, Dark Forces, and X-Wing vs TIE Fighter are more your speed, you can pick up over a dozen of them for just a few dollars each with GOG's May the 4th sale.

If you're new to Star Wars or not sure which games are worth your hard-earned cash, I highly recommend picking up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order if you haven't played it already. It's a phenomenal Star Wars game with a great story and challenging combat. Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the end of Fallen Order, so it's worth grabbing both while they're on sale.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also a good pick, especially if you're looking for something a little more light-hearted or some nostalgia for the old LEGO Star Wars games of the 2000s. If you're a fan of Han Solo and the smugglers of Star Wars, you might also want to check out Star Wars Outlaws while it's on sale since it's pretty expensive at full price.