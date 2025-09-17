You can now explore a bitesize chunk of the Necropolis thanks to the Little Nightmares 3 demo

Little Nightmares 3 has released a short demo ahead of its launch on October 10, which will be the first hands-on look we've got at the new setting: The Nowhere. More specifically, the demo whisks you straight to the main city of the game, the Necropolis, a desolated location lost to time and sat in the middle of a desert.

As is the way with any Little Nightmares game, you won't be able to navigate this landscape without the threat of a horrifying monster watching your every move. This time though, rather than some bloodthirsty mannequins or an angry teacher with an unsettlingly long neck chasing you, you're being hunted by a giant, monster baby. Yep, that's right. Who needs a gentle introduction to the game with a smaller beast when you could have a giant baby on your tail instead?

Throughout the demo you'll also get to play as the new protagonists, Low and Alone, both of whom boast different weapons you'll have to figure out how to use. For Low, that means a trusty bow which can be used to hit high targets or cut through ropes, whereas Alone relies on a heavy wrench perfect for smashing barriers or manipulating machines. Of course, both of these weapons are essential for any enemy encounters you may have, but I'm the type of player to run and hide rather than face anything head on.

What's even better is that the game supports online co-op, so, given you're playing with someone on the same platform, you'll be able to make your way through the 30 minute demo together. The bad news is that the progress you make won't carry across to full release, but that's not too surprising.

If you don't fancy asking a pal to play with you, you can do it solo, or with an AI companion. But saying that, if it's anything like the AI companion we had in Little Nightmares 2, it's probably worth going alone, otherwise you can expect to do a lot of pushing their limp body around to get in the right position to do any puzzle solving.