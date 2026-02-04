Here's the Nioh 3 release time for your region

The Nioh 3 release times are here, confirming when you'll be able to play the game for real. While Koei Tecmo did release a demo for the game, letting you explore the first big region, players who've already gobbled that up will be anticipating the full, unrestricted release of the game so they can pick up where they left off.

Compared to previous games, Nioh 3 features an open world, letting you run around fighting roaming bosses, exploring, and ticking off map-based activities. It's quite a big step for the series after the more linear style of the past instalments. So, if you want to try it out for yourself, here's when you can play the game for real, plus info about preloading.

Nioh 3 release times for each region

The PC release date for Nioh 3 is February 5 in the US, though some of you will be waiting until February 6.

Though there hasn't been an official announcement, here are the release times for each region according to the Steam store page countdown:

February 5

West Coast US: 8 pm PST

East Coast US: 11 pm EST

February 6

UK: 4 am GMT

Europe: 5 am CET

5 am CET Australia: 3 pm AEDT

New Zealand: 5 pm NZDT

As always, you can find a list of the system requirements on the Nioh 3 Steam page if you're unsure whether you can run it or not.

Can you preload Nioh 3?

While there is a preload for PS5, sadly there is no preload for Steam as it stands. That said, there is currently a demo for Nioh 3 that covers the first six or so hours of the game, and Koei Tecmo has confirmed that demo progress will carry forward, so you can actually start playing early if you want to and then pick up your save from that point when the game releases fully. You can find the demo on the Nioh 3 Steam page linked just above.