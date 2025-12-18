Despite being banned from Steam and Epic, horror game Horses sells 18,000 copies—and while that's enough to pay loans and royalties, it's not enough for a new game

While future sales could change that, "reuniting everyone will not be easy."

Horses, a horror game developed by indie studio Santa Ragione that was banned on Steam two years before its release, nonetheless hit stores earlier this month. Just not two of the big ones: Epic also pulled Horses from sale just one day before launch, but Horses found a home on GOG. Humble, too, though the storefront did initially have a bit of a panic.

Reasons were mostly based on the content of the game—it being an arthouse-style horror about a man on a farm populated by naked people wearing horse masks, dealing with themes of sexuality, violence, slavery, and so on. In particular, a scene where a child was depicted riding on the back of one of the farm's captives, the horse-headed captive being naked. This was later changed before the release of the full game.

Even GOG, which proudly stated that Horses would be sold on its store, enacted a similar ban of Red Candle's Devotion back in 2020—it seems that, bluntly speaking, videogames are a rough place to do anything subversive, challenging, or sexual. Combine these platforms' skittishness over the content they put up on their stores, and credit card companies muscling in? I can't imagine being an indie, which is already an inherently risky proposition, and deciding to tackle these themes. Even if, as a medium, videogames can and should absolutely do so.

