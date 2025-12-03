Controversial horror game Horses gets kicked off the Humble Store one day after launch, but it's also become the best-selling new release on GOG and Itch.io

At this point, only GOG and Itch.io are still standing.

Horses screenshot - farmer
(Image credit: Santa Ragione)

The saga of Horses has taken another unexpected twist as the Humble Store, which just a couple days ago affirmed that it would carry the game as a DRM-free download despite its ban on Steam and Epic, has now apparently stopped selling it.

Steam was the first major storefront to refuse to carry Horses, a first-person psychological horror adventure about "the burden of familial trauma and puritan values, the dynamics of totalitarian power, and the ethics of personal responsibility" set on a ranch where nude human beings in horse masks are treated as livestock.

That leaves Horses available for sale on GOG and Itch.io: Perfectly fine storefronts, but a significant reduction in the game's overall visibility. Making the matter even more frustrating is the fact that Horses is apparently quite good—or at least, it accomplishes what it sets out to do. The content is decidedly uncomfortable but reviews and reactions on social media are largely positive: By all outward appearances (and I haven't played it myself so I can't judge beyond that, but I'm talking about reactions from reputable gaming sites here), Horses is not low-effort, throwaway trash, but rather a game that genuinely seeks to provoke consideration and conversations.

(Image credit: GOG)

It's also currently sitting atop the best-selling games chart on Itch.io. (Note that you'll need to have adult content enabled on your Itch.io account in order to see it in the list.)

(Image credit: Itch.io)

So that's a little bit of good amidst the bad, at least. I've reached out to the Humble Store for comment and will update if I receive a reply.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

