'He came. And now he must go,' and that's why Pinhead is leaving Dead by Daylight in April

News
By
published

Behaviour Interactive is offering a "last chance" discount on the famed Cenobite before his departure.

Image of Pinhead from Dead by Daylight
(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

A little over three years after being added to the game, Pinhead is leaving Dead by Daylight. Developer Behaviour Interactive announced today that the game's Hellraiser chapter, which includes the infamous Cenobite, will be unavailable for purchase on April 4.

"He came," Behaviour Interactive wrote. "And now he must go." And sure, we've all been there, but it sounds more likely to me that the looming departure is more likely the result of expiring licenses.

"Dead by Daylight is a live service game, and there’s always the possibility that unexpected changes may occur. Alas, one such time has come. We’re sad to announce that the Hellraiser Chapter, which includes Pinhead—known in game as The Cenobite—will no longer be available to unlock in Dead by Daylight starting on April 4th, 11 am ET.

If you already own Pinhead or any other Hellraiser-related content in Dead by Daylight, it will remain available; if you don't and want to pick it up before it's gone, Behaviour is offering a 50% "last chance" discount. The Cenobite's perks will also be renamed for anyone who doesn't own the content once it's removed, but will remain as it currently is for those who do.

If expiring rights is the culprit in this case, it's nothing new, and while the removal of Pinhead sucks as a matter of principle it's relatively painless compared to many other examples of digital impermanence—Forza Horizon 4, for example, was recently removed from sale entirely because of expiring license agreements.

And, as Eurogamer pointed out, this isn't the first time Dead by Daylight has had to cut loose a big partner: A Stranger Things chapter was taken down in November 2021, just a couple years after it went live. It eventually returned and it's possible Pinhead will too.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dead By Daylight: The Junji Ito Collection
The Junji Ito collection brings eight new outfits to Dead by Daylight, letting you dress up its killers as cannibalistic supermodels and nail-toothed children
Dead by Daylight codes - Killer and survivors
Dead by Daylight delays its existing update plans for a 'substantial quality of life initiative', which includes adding a surrender mode and cracking down on 'extreme hiding'
A car driving through the UK
Last call for Forza Horizon 4: It's being removed from sale in 2 days, so get it while you can
A tall children&#039;s toy made of dough
Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is out so get ready to meet 'Doey the Doughman' and find out if he really is 'fun until the day that you die'
Dark Alliance
Ill-fated co-op slasher Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance disappears in February, though will still be playable solo
Resident Evil Re:Verse
Resident Evil Re:Verse is reversing right off Steam, as Capcom claims it has served its 'original, celebratory purpose' despite mostly negative reviews
Latest in Horror
Image of Pinhead from Dead by Daylight
'He came. And now he must go,' and that's why Pinhead is leaving Dead by Daylight in April
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
An $8 cooperative horror game is rocketing up Steam's top sellers list: 'Never occurred to me Lethal Company was missing physics until I played this'
The Backrooms 1998 screenshot
'A big scam company just stole my whole game': A Backrooms indie dev has been forced to seek legal help after someone took their game off Steam and uploaded it to the Nintendo Store
no more room in hell 2
No More Room in Hell 2's 'biggest update yet' introduces weapon attachments, new level scenarios, and ensures players no longer spawn 'without a body'
Dead by Daylight codes - Killer and survivors
Dead by Daylight delays its existing update plans for a 'substantial quality of life initiative', which includes adding a surrender mode and cracking down on 'extreme hiding'
A female astronaut suffers from a horrible alien growth on her face in Directive 8020
Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game launches John Carpenter's the Thing into space this October
Latest in News
Image of Pinhead from Dead by Daylight
'He came. And now he must go,' and that's why Pinhead is leaving Dead by Daylight in April
Image of Tecumseh in Civilization 7
Civilization 7's 'first major update' tweaks balance and fixes some UI issues, but don't expect an overhaul
Jeff Jarrett headshot
Legendary 1990s publisher Acclaim is back from the dead, and a pro wrestler famous for clobbering people with a guitar is on its advisory board
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds sells 8 million copies in 3 days, 'the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history'
Tony Hawk doing a kickflip or whatever the hell it is in the cover art for Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake is real, and it's coming in July with new skaters, parks, music, and more
The streamer Emiru gives the peace sign to camera.
Three women livestreaming on Twitch harassed by man who then goes for them while making repeated death threats: 'This happens off-camera to women all the time'
More about horror
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.

An $8 cooperative horror game is rocketing up Steam's top sellers list: 'Never occurred to me Lethal Company was missing physics until I played this'
The Backrooms 1998 screenshot

'A big scam company just stole my whole game': A Backrooms indie dev has been forced to seek legal help after someone took their game off Steam and uploaded it to the Nintendo Store

Image of Tecumseh in Civilization 7

Civilization 7's 'first major update' tweaks balance and fixes some UI issues, but don't expect an overhaul
See more latest
Most Popular
Image of Tecumseh in Civilization 7
Civilization 7's 'first major update' tweaks balance and fixes some UI issues, but don't expect an overhaul
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds sells 8 million copies in 3 days, 'the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history'
Jeff Jarrett headshot
Legendary 1990s publisher Acclaim is back from the dead, and a pro wrestler famous for clobbering people with a guitar is on its advisory board
Tony Hawk doing a kickflip or whatever the hell it is in the cover art for Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake is real, and it's coming in July with new skaters, parks, music, and more
The streamer Emiru gives the peace sign to camera.
Three women livestreaming on Twitch harassed by man who then goes for them while making repeated death threats: 'This happens off-camera to women all the time'
Marvel&#039;s Avengers screen
Will another Avengers game be assembled? 'We would definitely be open to it' says Joe Russo, co-director of Avengers: Doomsday
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced screen - Trevor setting fire to somebody&#039;s big dumb truck
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced launch is going poorly or well depending on how you look at it: It's got a 'mixed' rating on Steam and is one of the most-played games
Nvidia headquarters
Nvidia loses over $200 billion in valuation in a single day, as Trump's tariffs continue to roll out
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
It might be hard to imagine even worse GPU prices but the CEOs of Best Buy and Target both predict tariffs will push consumer prices up and fast
Rue Valley key art
The creators of Disco Elysium unofficially consulted on fascinating upcoming RPG Rue Valley during a brutalist architectural tour of Belgrade: 'It was completely unexpected'