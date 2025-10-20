A Nintendo DS horror game first pitched as a Silent Hill sequel is coming to Steam
Ever heard of Dementium?
Dementium: The Ward is a cult-classic survival horror game first released on the Nintendo DS in 2007. There weren't a lot of horror games on Nintendo's handheld, which is most of the reason for Dementium's cult reputation. It cast you as an amnesiac trapped in a hospital full of zombies and giant worms you had to defeat with various guns and a nightstick. Nintendogs this ain't.
Developer Renegade Kid originally pitched it to Konami as a Silent Hill game. As director Jools Watsham told NintendoLife, "The person I met with from Konami was rather dismissive and said something to the effect of, 'We wouldn’t give the Silent Hill IP to a team like yours'. It was quite surprising and very disheartening."
Renegade Kid tried again years later, using the engine from Dementium 2 to mock up a third-person game to pitch to Konami. "Konami's response that time wasn't dismissive like the first time," Watsham told IGN. "They simply didn't want to venture into the DS space with a horror title at that time."
The trailer sure makes Dementium look a lot more like Doom 3 than Silent Hill 2, so I can't say I'm disappointed Renegade Kid had to come up with their own mythos rather than borrowing Silent Hill's. And while there wasn't anything else like it on the DS back in 2007, it does look like a textbook horror game in 2025. Maybe playing it on Steam Deck will bring back some of those handheld-horror vibes?
This remastered PC version supports 4K resolution, but also comes with a variety of retro display options if you want to add CRT scan-lines or play in old school 240p. It'll be available on Steam from October 27.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
