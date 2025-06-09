Randy Pitchford has concluded that 'Borderlands 3 is better than Borderlands 2' after looking at a Twitter poll, but Borderlands 4 will be the best, for sure

Randy Pitchford is at it again with some expert analysis of some of Gearbox's previous games. The magician-in-chief has sifted through data, so now he knows which game is better between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. It turns out it's not the good one.

"Borderlands 3 seems to engender a meaningful degree more average playtime than Borderlands," Pitchford says in a social media post. "Earlier, the folks responding to a poll seemed to believe that actual play time is a better correlation to quality than user reviews."

RE: The data from the post below… Times are hours and minutes, not minutes and seconds. Also, I wouldn't focus on the time - it's the relativity that matters. Averages are not good because they include people who launch, but don't play and some that don't launch. Also averaged…

The poll in question found that Borderlands 2 had an average playtime of 13 hours 42 minutes while Borderlands 3 clocked in at 18 hours and 48 minutes. "It suggests that Borderlands 3 is 'better' than Borderlands 2 by the standard the people who responded to my poll have favored," Pitchford says.

"Obviously individual tastes vary and entertainment is subjective," He adds. "We are all edge cases. I tend to be in line with the crowd for most things, but I sometimes love some things others do not and I sometimes don't prefer things others love. This is why we still have artists and entertainers—we're all different and we're all changing our tastes over time."

None of this really matters, though, because Borderlands 3's title as the Best Borderlands is about to be usurped. Borderlands 4 will be the best game in the series to date, says Pitchford: "In any case, by any standard we've thrown at it, we are confident that Borderlands 4 is turning out to be better than Borderlands 3 by every measurement we have, including subjective ones, so that makes us very excited about the launch."

Now this isn't the first time Pitchford has talked about just how good he expects Borderlands 4 to be. When players first had an adverse reaction after seeing the upcoming game's minimap Pitchford tried to quell the unrest by just telling everyone to "play the game first" before passing judgement.

But it would honestly be a bit odd if Pitchford turned around and told everyone that Borderlands 4 was nothing to get out of bed for and to just play the older games instead. But not quite as odd as suggesting that Borderlands 3 is better than Borderlands 2.