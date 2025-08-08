Don't worry, Battlefield 6 is only putting bots in your matches while the training wheels are on in your 'Training Grounds' playlists

AI bots in shooters—they're becoming more commonplace, either to trick players into thinking they've broken a losing streak or to just, like, fill out matches. After some robot jumpscares worried Battlefield 6 players, however, EA's come out to clarify that it's only until the training wheels come off.

As posted to X, the Battlefield Comms account explains: "AI Soldiers are only present on the 'Training Grounds' playlists within the Open Beta. This week is 'Breakthrough Initiation'. Breakthrough Initiation is a playlist that allows you to experience Breakthrough alongside 15 other players, with additional AI Soldiers filling up the match thereafter."

Essentially, it's a tutorial: "Training Grounds playlists are here to introduce people to the core elements of Breakthrough, and offer a smoother experience than a full lobby. Additionally, you can experience Breakthrough without AI Soldiers by playing Breakthrough from the 'Featured' playlist row."

And it's not even a full-time thing, as the post goes on to explain that "Training Grounds is only available for the first 15 ranks, at which point it will disappear from the front end." That all seems fairly reasonable to me, and I'm glad BF6 is being upfront about when and where bots will be popping into your matches.

Nothing gets me more deflated like feeling that I'm doing well, only to discover that I've been playing with a bunch of clankers the whole time—often having the exact inverse to the intention of whatever live-service shooter's got me in its clutches. These bot matches are designed to keep you hooked, but the creeping shame that the game's taking pity on me? It just makes me want to take a break.

I'm certainly not alone. Our shooter aficionado Morgan Park tore into the practice during Gripes Week, though given the criteria he forgives—for practice matches or to fill empty seats—I reckon Battlefield 6's implementation gets a pass.