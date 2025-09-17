It turns out Borderlands 4's weakest character can do a quadrillion damage in a single punch
Here's how to become One-Punch Man.
It's not even been out for a full week yet, and there is already a mountain of broken builds in Borderlands 4, from Vex bleed builds to Harlowe's pocket nuke and Rafa's army of gun buffs. But there's one character we all severely underestimated, Amon.
Looking at his skill trees, he's a bit…bland compared to the other characters, and after picking him as my main Vault Hunter, it's not far from the truth. He's generally quite clunky and just doesn't have as many broken perks as the other characters.
Well, it turns out that Amon is secretly the most busted character of the bunch (and that's saying something), thanks to a potentially unintended interaction between the Berserk and There Is Only Death perks, and the Groundbreaker specialisation. The kicker is that all you need to do is punch.
The goal is to stack as much bonus damage as possible from Berserk (cryo) and Groundbreaker (kinetic). You might question how we benefit from Groundbreaker, since it only triggers on non-melee damage, but the bonus cryo damage applied to melee from Berserk actually does the trick. So, every time you punch, you deal increased damage and infinitely stack even more bonus damage for the next punch.
Most enemies will die in a single haymaker, including bosses, so stacking up to billions of damage generally isn't that realistic; the fight will be over long before you could theoretically reach that many stacks. Nevertheless, content creator Moxsy has been able to hit for over a quadrillion damage in a single punch against the target dummy. It's safe to say that there's nothing that could survive that one.
Here's what the skill tree looks like, though you'll also need the Groundbreaker specialisation for this build to work:
Skill
Investment
Effect
Impetus (Calamity tree)
3/3
Kill Skill: Amon gains increased shield regeneration rate and movement speed for a duration.
Discombobulate (Calamity tree)
5/5
Amon gains melee critical strike chance.
Tritanium Knuckles (Calamity tree)
5/5
Increases Amon's melee and skill damage.
Gut Punch (Calamity tree)
1/3
Melee damage and ordnance damage have a chance to apply weakness to enemies for a duration. Weakened enemies deal reduced damage and take more damage. Weakness is affected by status effect duration, and is itself considered a status effect.
The Best Defence (Calamity tree)
2/5
Amon gains a super shield when dealing melee damage.
Berserk (Calamity tree)
5/5 (plus points from class mod)
Whenever Amon activates his Forgeskill, he becomes berserk for a duration, gaining slow immunity and bonus cryo damage with guns and melee.
There Is Only Red (Calamity tree)
3/3
Kill Skill: Whenever Amon kills an enemy while Berserk is active, partially restore its duration and increase the bonus cryo damage effect.
Brimming Vigor (Calamity tree)
2/5
Amon gains increased maximum health capacity and deals increased melee damage the more full his health is.
My Touch Is Death (Calamity tree)
3/3
Whenever Amon deals melee damage, there is a chance to activate Kill Skills.
Into The Fray (Calamity tree)
5/5
Amon gains increased damage dealt and damage reduction based on his distance from the enemy. The closer the enemy, the greater the bonus.
Wrath of Nature (Vengeance tree)
2/5
Amon gains increased status effect chance and cryo effectiveness.
The Thrill (Vengeance tree)
3/3
Amon gains missing health regeneration. Every time you take or absorb non-status effect damage, you gain a stack of Resolute, which increases this effect.
Cryonic Thrum (Vengeance tree augment)
NA
While Scourge is active, Amon taunts enemies and sends out a cryonic pulse every second, dealing cryo damage to enemies and restoring allies' health. While aiming, Amon's movement speed is reduced, but Amon gains bonus cryo damage with guns and consumes vengeance on each gunshot.
Eternal (Vengeance tree)
5/5
Amon gains increased action skill duration and gun swap speed.
Warrior's Cup (Vengeance tree)
5/5
Whenever Amon uses a repkit while his action skill is active, partially restore action skill duration.
As Moxsy mentions, you can technically use whatever action skill you'd like in this build, since each one has melee options. However, the Onslaughter action skill—which is quite literally a rocket punch—is probably the worst option here, largely because of how slow and clunky it is, which'll limit how quickly you can ramp up your damage.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
It's finally time for Amon's time in the spotlight, at least until this build gets nerfed and he's sent back to the pit. As an Amon main, I can only hope the reaper will come for all the other broken builds first.
Borderlands 4 Shift codes: The new key connection.
Borderlands 4 Black Market location: New legendaries, no grind.
Borderlands 4 vault key fragment locations: Crack open Kairos.
Borderlands 4 characters: Meet your new Vault Hunters and find out who's strongest.
Borderlands 4 Harlowe builds: The amped-up Gravitar.
Borderlands 4 Rafa builds: The speed-demon Exo-Soldier.
Borderlands 4 Vex builds: The spooky Siren.
Borderlands 4 Amon builds: The fierce Forgeknight.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.