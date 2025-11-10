Battlefield 6's worst bugs are finally getting the boot this week: Say goodbye to drone hammer flight and unstoppable lock-on missiles

The next Battlefield 6 patch is squarely aimed at its most annoying bugs. As promised by DICE lead producer David Sirland last week, the quality-of-life update will address the gun dispersion issues, incorrect vehicle spawns, the unstoppable lock-on missile, and most notably, the "drone hammer" bug that let players levitate on command.

That last bug fix could be a particularly big ideal, as folks were using the levitation exploit to get high up on maps that have no air vehicles and land on out-of-bounds rooftops on Siege of Cairo. This is also the first major update for Redsec, Battlefield 6's free-to-play battle royale mode.

That knocks a few big problems off the to-do list, though to be honest, my biggest gripes with Battlefield 6 are problems that will take a lot longer to address: the lack of big maps and the terrible UI. Sirland acknowledged both topics in his AMA last week, but gave no timeline or indicated they were huge priorities. The good news is we're getting one new big map next week: Eastwood.

Update 1.1.1.5 arrives on November 11 at 9 AM UTC. Here are the full patch notes:

PLAYER

Fixed an issue where dispersion would be higher than intended when going from sprint to firing in ADS.

Fixed an issue where dispersion would incorrectly scale with movement speed and always assume the player is moving at maximum movement speed for the stance.

Tuned landing animation to reduce excessive camera and weapon movement when aiming down sights, improving visual stability during and after landing. This update also resolves instances where the ADS aim could be displaced when sliding.

VEHICLES

Fixed an issue where Lock-Guided Missiles did not get countered as expected when met with enemy countermeasures such as flares.

GADGETS

Fixed an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas when standing on the XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with the Sledgehammer.

MAPS & MODES

Fixed an issue where vehicles did not spawn correctly in Breakthrough and Conquest.

Fixed an issue where matches sometimes would start with all sectors and objectives active at the same time.

Fixed an issue in Strikepoint on Siege of Cairo where destruction did not reset at halftime.

UI & HUD

Fixed an issue in Vehicle Customisation locked Anti-Air Vehicle presets did not display their unlock criteria as intended.

PROGRESSION

Fixed an issue where the shotgun weapon challenge “Kill 5 Enemies With a Shotgun Without Reloading” did not complete properly.

Fixed an issue where progress for the “Engineer Specialist 3” Assignment did not save correctly.

PORTAL

Fixed an issue where “SpawnLoot” would not spawn Ammo or Armor.

Fixed an issue where players with community creations privileges set to Block could still access user-generated Community Experiences when the party leader hosted a match.

AUDIO

Fixed an issue where activating the BF PRO Radio Channel through the Commorose did not play any sound.

REDSEC

PLAYER

Fixed an issue where Battle Royale (Quads) matches did not end after the last team was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where being killed immediately after a mobile respawn completed could result in the squad being eliminated instead of reviving remaining teammates.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a top-down view of the map after redeploying.

Fixed an issue where players retained their Second Chance after redeploying and did not transition to the End of Round screen after their next elimination.

UI & HUD

Fixed an issue where all squad members displayed the same highlighted stat on the Squad Placement screen.

PROGRESSION